Abhinav Sharma: Theatre is an actor’s medium

In External Affairs, you switch characters frequently. How do you manage to do these quick transitions on stage and how do you prepare for them?

Nothing really changes, I think you just keep it simple. That’s been my approach to work, no matter what part I’m playing. I feel we take a lot from real life because, in a way, we all play multiple parts every day. It’s like what Prajakta’s character says in the play — aren’t we all performing? That’s a reflection of real life too. So whether Garima Yajnik and I are switching roles on stage or in life, it all connects. Performing live is different from acting on camera because there are no retakes. If you mess up, you learn from it. You get one chance, and you have to trust yourself. That’s why I feel theatre is an actor’s medium, while filmmaking is a director’s medium. This is why I feel an actor learns their basics in the theatre.

Looking back on your journey, what challenges have you faced along the way and how did you overcome them?

Honestly, I don’t think my struggles or anything I’ve gone through is any different from anyone else’s, so I’ve never been one to glorify them. Acting, to me, is actually the easiest job on set compared to what the technical department or other departments do. But the toughest part of this journey, especially after moving from Delhi to Mumbai, has always been the evening phone calls to my mum. Those calls are the most difficult when there’s no good news to share, because all a parent really wants is for their child to be happy and doing well, especially when they’re in a different city and are in the acting business. Even if you’re surrounded by people, you can still feel alone but I’m lucky to have friends like Taaruk Raina, who has been my friend since school and am glad that he is also in Mumbai. But as tough as it is to make those phone calls back home, I feel those calls can also be beautiful — when things go well, and I get to tell my mum I had a good day, the celebration makes it all worth it.