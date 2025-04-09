De-mystifying skin tags

They often start as tiny, unnoticed bumps, but over time, skin tags can become hard to ignore — especially when they appear on the neck, underarms, or other areas where they rub against clothing or jewellery. While these soft, hanging growths are harmless, they can sometimes be irritating or even extremely painful.
“Skin tags are small pieces of extra skin that stick out like tiny growths,” explains Dr Jyotsna Gampa, dermatologist, trichologist, and cosmetologist at Chaitanya Trichodermatology Clinic, AS Rao Nagar and East Marredpally. They may not be dangerous, but their location can make a difference. “Skin tags are usually harmless, but when they appear in joint areas like the neck, underarms, or legs and get tangled with hair, they can become tender, painful, and uncomfortable,” she adds.
But, who gets skin tags? Some people seem to be more prone to them than others, and genetics play a major role here. “People with a family history of skin tags, diabetes, obesity, and insulin resistance, as well as those with a sedentary lifestyle, are more likely to develop skin tags,” says Dr Gampa. But it’s not just about genetics — hormonal changes, weight gain, and even certain medical conditions can increase the risk. “Metabolic syndrome includes conditions like obesity, insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and abnormal cholesterol levels. Skin tags are often seen in individuals with diabetes, obesity, and Acanthosis Nigricans (a skin condition linked to insulin resistance). Pregnant women and those going through menopause may also develop skin tags due to hormonal changes,” explains Dr Ishani Chakravarty, MBBS, DDVL, Avita Skin Laser and Hair Clinic, Dermatology Therapeutic & Cosmetology Centre in Hyderabad.
One common concern people have is whether skin tags will grow back after removal. “No, they do not grow back at the same spot where they have been removed. However, if a person has metabolic syndrome, obesity, or gains weight, new skin tags may appear in different areas. There is also a familial (genetic) association, meaning some people may be more prone to developing them,” says Dr Chakravarty. The best way to prevent them? “Maintaining a healthy weight and staying active can help prevent skin contact issues or their recurrence by reducing insulin resistance,” explains Dr Gampa.
While skin tags are usually harmless, they can sometimes become irritated or even infected, especially in areas where they constantly rub against the skin or clothing. “Due to friction, skin in areas like the thighs, underarms, or neck can get irritated or infected from constant rubbing, so it should be treated or removed immediately,” warns Dr Gampa. In some cases, larger skin tags can even twist, cutting off their own blood supply and causing pain or swelling, so one should contact a dermatologist immediately.
Many people try to remove them at home, but experts warn against it. “It’s best not to remove skin tags at home because they are attached to the skin with small blood vessels, and doing so can cause bleeding, infection, or even leave a mark,” cautions Dr Gampa. Instead, dermatologists recommend professional removal methods. “Always ensure aseptic measures (proper sterilisation) during removal to prevent infection and consult a dermatologist for medical treatments,” Dr Chakravarty concludes.