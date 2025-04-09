De-mystifying skin tags

They often start as tiny, unnoticed bumps, but over time, skin tags can become hard to ignore — especially when they appear on the neck, underarms, or other areas where they rub against clothing or jewellery. While these soft, hanging growths are harmless, they can sometimes be irritating or even extremely painful.

“Skin tags are small pieces of extra skin that stick out like tiny growths,” explains Dr Jyotsna Gampa, dermatologist, trichologist, and cosmetologist at Chaitanya Trichodermatology Clinic, AS Rao Nagar and East Marredpally. They may not be dangerous, but their location can make a difference. “Skin tags are usually harmless, but when they appear in joint areas like the neck, underarms, or legs and get tangled with hair, they can become tender, painful, and uncomfortable,” she adds.

But, who gets skin tags? Some people seem to be more prone to them than others, and genetics play a major role here. “People with a family history of skin tags, diabetes, obesity, and insulin resistance, as well as those with a sedentary lifestyle, are more likely to develop skin tags,” says Dr Gampa. But it’s not just about genetics — hormonal changes, weight gain, and even certain medical conditions can increase the risk. “Metabolic syndrome includes conditions like obesity, insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and abnormal cholesterol levels. Skin tags are often seen in individuals with diabetes, obesity, and Acanthosis Nigricans (a skin condition linked to insulin resistance). Pregnant women and those going through menopause may also develop skin tags due to hormonal changes,” explains Dr Ishani Chakravarty, MBBS, DDVL, Avita Skin Laser and Hair Clinic, Dermatology Therapeutic & Cosmetology Centre in Hyderabad.