Hyderabad CP reviews security for Hanuman yatra

HYDERABAD: City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Tuesday held a video conference with senior police officials to review security arrangements for the upcoming Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra on April 12.

During the meeting, the CP discussed incidents from previous processions and reviewed the proposed security measures. He issued clear directives to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of this year’s yatra.

Special focus has been laid on deploying additional forces in sensitive areas, especially around religious places. The CP stressed the need for continuous and stringent surveillance in such locations.

All Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to personally inspect the yatra route — from Sri Ram Mandir (Gauli Guda) and Bible House to the Tadbund Hanuman temple — and identify potential obstructions.

Organisers have been told to refrain from using DJ systems during the procession. They have also been told to avoid provocative banners, limit the number of vehicles in the procession and ensure that no person from outside the community creates disturbances.