Hyderabad man impersonates MLA, dupes women on matrimonial sites

HYDERABAD: A man identified as Vamshi Krishna allegedly used photographs of Yanam MLA Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok to create fake profiles on matrimonial websites and cheated several women under the pretext of love and marriage.

According to sources, Krishna is believed to have duped at least 26 women across four states by impersonating the MLA. However, there has been no official confirmation yet on the exact number of victims or the misuse of the MLA’s photographs.

In a recent incident, a woman doctor filed a police complaint against Krishna, accusing him of cheating her of Rs 10 lakh. The victim reportedly met him on a matrimonial platform, where he introduced himself as an NRI based in the US. He promised to marry her upon his return to India, gaining her trust over time.

When Krishna began avoiding her calls and messages, she grew suspicious and eventually went to the Jubilee Hills police station and lodged a complaint.