Kashika Kapoor: I believe in being raw and real

Her portrayal has not only captivated audiences but also garnered widespread acclaim, firmly establishing her as one of Tollywood’s most promising new talents. Kashika Kapoor has made a striking debut in the South Indian film industry with her compelling performance as Sweety in the Telugu film LYF (Love Your Father, Love Your Family, Love Your Friends).

Although she first rose to prominence with her role as Geeta Tripathi in the Bollywood film Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, Kashika has also appeared in several popular music videos, including Dil Pe Zakham, Tere Kol Rehna, and Sachha Wala Pyaar. Now basking in the newfound fame in the Telugu film industry, the actress opens up about her Tollywood debut, her passion for acting, love for sports, fashion and more.

Tell us about your experience working on LYF.

Working on LYF was an incredible experience. It marked a new beginning for me in Tollywood — a completely fresh journey. Getting the chance to work alongside senior artists like SP Charan sir, who’s making a comeback after a long time, was an absolute honour. He’s so humble and grounded — he made everyone feel completely at ease on set. The story itself is beautiful — it’s about family, relationships, and emotional bonds. And that’s something that resonates deeply with everyone. What made it even more exciting was that this was my first time working in Tollywood. Telugu itself is beautiful, and I’ve always been someone who loves challenges. I enjoy pushing myself beyond limits, and this project did exactly that. I still remember my audition day clearly. After it, the director told me not to worry about the language — I could just speak in Hindi or English and it would be dubbed later. But I said I’d be happy to speak in Telugu. Then, just half an hour before a scene, he handed me the script in Telugu! I looked at it and thought — wow, okay, this is going to be a challenge. But I embraced it. Later, the director told me, right in front of my mom and the entire team, “It’s so nice to see you emoting with your lines.” That meant a lot, especially because new actors often struggle with both language and emotion.

You shot in Hyderabad for LYF. How was that experience?

Oh my God, I loved Hyderabad! Especially the podi idli and the chutneys — just wow! The food, the people — everything about the city is so warm and welcoming. I had such a great time.

What made you venture into Tollywood?

Honestly? The storytelling. It’s so powerful. And the professionalism here is amazing. Shoots begin as early as 5 am and wrap up around 6 pm — after that, there’s no shooting. It’s so respectful of the artist’s time and energy. It gives you room to breathe and just live. I think that balance is so important, especially in this profession. I’ve loved watching Tollywood bloom, and I’m grateful to be a part of this growing industry.