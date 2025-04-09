Let’s Moderate’s Sugar Slayer Impresses Sharks

Tell us about your recent experience on Shark Tank.

Our experience on Shark Tank was nothing short of phenomenal. Presenting Let’s Moderate to some of India’s most respected investors was a major milestone for us. The platform provided immense visibility and invaluable feedback that will shape our growth going forward. The encouragement we received from the Sharks reinforced the uniqueness of our mission and validated our approach. This exposure not only elevated our brand awareness but also sparked a notable surge in customer interest. It was truly a turning point that strengthened our commitment to delivering innovative, science-backed wellness solutions.

Tell us about the investments made by the Sharks.

We’re delighted to have secured a Rs1 crore investment — a powerful endorsement of Let’s Moderate’s potential and vision. This funding will accelerate our growth and enable us to deliver even more value to our customers. We’ve developed a strategic plan for deploying the investment. Around 30% will be directed toward advanced R&D and clinical trials, ensuring we continue to innovate with scientific rigour. Roughly 50% will fuel our marketing and brand-building initiatives, including digital outreach, social media engagement, and influencer partnerships. The remaining 20% will go toward expanding our operations and distribution channels, ensuring seamless access to our products across the country. This investment is more than just financial support — it’s a testament to our mission and our dedication to offering trustworthy, effective health solutions.