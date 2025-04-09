Let’s Moderate’s Sugar Slayer Impresses Sharks

Shark Tank has been a game-changing initiative for startups, providing not just funding but unparalleled visibility. Every product featured on the show has benefitted in some way — and most recently, Hyderabad-based Let’s Moderate secured its investment from the Sharks in Shark Tank Season 4. The brand, focused on supporting healthy blood sugar levels, has been gaining traction for its science-backed approach to wellness. CE spoke with Dr Lalitha Palle about their Shark Tank journey and the transformative impact of their flagship product.
Excerpts
Tell us about your recent experience on Shark Tank.
Our experience on Shark Tank was nothing short of phenomenal. Presenting Let’s Moderate to some of India’s most respected investors was a major milestone for us. The platform provided immense visibility and invaluable feedback that will shape our growth going forward. The encouragement we received from the Sharks reinforced the uniqueness of our mission and validated our approach. This exposure not only elevated our brand awareness but also sparked a notable surge in customer interest. It was truly a turning point that strengthened our commitment to delivering innovative, science-backed wellness solutions.
Tell us about the investments made by the Sharks.
We’re delighted to have secured a Rs1 crore investment — a powerful endorsement of Let’s Moderate’s potential and vision. This funding will accelerate our growth and enable us to deliver even more value to our customers. We’ve developed a strategic plan for deploying the investment. Around 30% will be directed toward advanced R&D and clinical trials, ensuring we continue to innovate with scientific rigour. Roughly 50% will fuel our marketing and brand-building initiatives, including digital outreach, social media engagement, and influencer partnerships. The remaining 20% will go toward expanding our operations and distribution channels, ensuring seamless access to our products across the country. This investment is more than just financial support — it’s a testament to our mission and our dedication to offering trustworthy, effective health solutions.
How does the product help promote a healthy lifestyle?
Our products are designed to help individuals adopt a healthier lifestyle without the burden of restrictive diets. Using clinically validated formulations, Let’s Moderate supports the body’s natural ability to regulate carbohydrate and sugar absorption. This empowers users to maintain balanced eating habits while still enjoying their favourite foods in moderation. Our goal is to make healthy living simple, practical, and sustainable — where making smart choices doesn’t feel like a sacrifice. We believe wellness should be enjoyable, not overwhelming.
How does it aid in controlling blood sugar levels in non-diabetics, prediabetics, and diabetics?
Our flagship product, Sugar Slayer, has been clinically tested — including trials at AIIMS — and proven to significantly reduce post-meal glucose and insulin spikes by up to 40%. This helps improve glycemic control and supports a healthier Time In Range (TIR) for blood glucose levels. Whether someone is managing diabetes, prediabetes, or simply wants to maintain better metabolic health, Sugar Slayer provides a reliable tool for daily blood sugar management. Over time, it helps reduce the risk of developing diabetes or related complications.
What is the USP of Let’s Moderate?
The unique strength of Let’s Moderate lies in our seamless integration of traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific validation. Each of our products is rooted in time-tested natural ingredients and rigorously tested through clinical trials to ensure efficacy and safety. This dual approach sets us apart — we honour ancient practices, but we also back them with hard science and validation from credible institutions. The result is a line of wellness products that consumers can trust to deliver real, measurable results. We’re proud to offer solutions that are both traditional and transformative.
How do Let’s Moderate products help in managing health issues?
Our products are designed to tackle the root causes of metabolic and lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes and obesity. By managing how the body processes carbohydrates and sugars, we help support metabolic health proactively. Rather than offering temporary fixes, we focus on sustainable health management. We empower individuals to take control of their wellness journey with tools that are easy to integrate into daily life. Our science-backed approach simplifies the management of complex health issues and encourages long-term well-being.
How do you envision taking the brand forward?
Our vision is to build Let’s Moderate into a globally recognised wellness brand known for trust, innovation, and scientific integrity. While we continue expanding our presence in India, we are also exploring international markets where there is growing interest in Ayurvedic, clinically validated solutions. We aim to push the boundaries of preventive healthcare while educating people on the importance of holistic wellness. Our mission is to create meaningful, science-supported products that solve real-world health challenges. By combining tradition with technology, we hope to set new benchmarks in the global wellness space.
What does healthy living mean to you?
To us, healthy living is about balance, awareness, and sustainability. It’s not about restrictive regimes, but about giving people the knowledge and tools to make informed, mindful choices. At Let’s Moderate, we champion wellness that fits seamlessly into daily life — solutions that are scientifically sound, naturally derived, and genuinely effective. Healthy living should feel empowering, not burdensome — and our mission is to make that possible for everyone.