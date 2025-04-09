Radhika Vaz: I want to make people think differently

When you go to a comedy show, what do you expect? Some good jokes, perhaps, so you can laugh till your heart’s content. But when those jokes are thought-provoking and challenge societal norms, know that you have won the laugh lottery! Because that is exactly what comedian Radhika Vaz is all about. Ahead of her show ‘How I Met Your Mother-In-Law’ on April 19 at Aaromale - Cafe and Creative Community, the comedian candidly tells CE about her interesting journey from the western comedy scene to the Indian one, her upcoming show, and more.

Excerpts

Can you tell us about your journey into comedy?

I started with improv theatre in New York when I was 28. I wasn’t planning to be a stand-up comedian initially. I took an improv class and loved the people and the energy. My improv teacher encouraged me to write jokes and do comedy. I realised stand-up was a way to perform solo when I wanted to perform in India. My first show in India was called ‘Unladylike’, which was based on my book with the same name.

My style was different — more observational, drawing from my experiences of moving between India and the US. I talked about topics that weren’t typically discussed openly, like not wanting children or exploring relationships from a woman’s perspective.

I realised I could connect with Indian audiences by sharing authentic experiences. My shows like ‘Unladylike’ and later ‘How I Met My Mother-in-Law’ resonated because they were honest and relatable. I wasn’t trying to copy Western comedy styles; I was creating something uniquely Indian yet universal.