Radhika Vaz: I want to make people think differently

When you go to a comedy show, what do you expect? Some good jokes, perhaps, so you can laugh till your heart’s content. But when those jokes are thought-provoking and challenge societal norms, know that you have won the laugh lottery! Because that is exactly what comedian Radhika Vaz is all about. Ahead of her show ‘How I Met Your Mother-In-Law’ on April 19 at Aaromale - Cafe and Creative Community, the comedian candidly tells CE about her interesting journey from the western comedy scene to the Indian one, her upcoming show, and more.
Excerpts
Can you tell us about your journey into comedy?
I started with improv theatre in New York when I was 28. I wasn’t planning to be a stand-up comedian initially. I took an improv class and loved the people and the energy. My improv teacher encouraged me to write jokes and do comedy. I realised stand-up was a way to perform solo when I wanted to perform in India. My first show in India was called ‘Unladylike’, which was based on my book with the same name.
My style was different — more observational, drawing from my experiences of moving between India and the US. I talked about topics that weren’t typically discussed openly, like not wanting children or exploring relationships from a woman’s perspective.
I realised I could connect with Indian audiences by sharing authentic experiences. My shows like ‘Unladylike’ and later ‘How I Met My Mother-in-Law’ resonated because they were honest and relatable. I wasn’t trying to copy Western comedy styles; I was creating something uniquely Indian yet universal.
What’s your creative process as a writer and comedian?
I’m always working on multiple things — longer format essays, a podcast called ‘Good Headspace’, stand-up material, and sometimes script consulting. I try to write every day, whether it’s for stand-up, columns, or just exploring topics. I’m disciplined about my writing and research extensively, even for topics outside my comfort zone.
How would you describe your comedy style?
It’s a combination of storytelling, observation, and personal experience. I focus on providing insight, not just relatability. My goal is to make people think differently about a topic, even if they can’t directly relate to my specific experience.
What are three qualities that make a good comedian?
You have to be hardworking, curious, and have very strong points of view. While these are things you can build, what you need to be born with, in my opinion, is a sense of timing. That’s something you can hone as you get more practice but it has to be in you from the start. It’s like dancing — some people are very good at it but some just can’t be as good no matter how hard they try.
Did you face any unique challenges as a woman comedian in India?
Definitely. There’s a lot of tokenism in the industry. Comedy lineups often include just one or two women to meet diversity quotas.
What’s the most memorable audience response you’ve received?
Once, after I did my set on not having children, an older woman came up to me and said she never thought that having children or not was a choice. She then said she would approach conversations with her grandchildren differently. Moments like these, where I make people think differently, are powerful.
Tell us about your upcoming show in Hyderabad.
The show is about dating, marriage, middle age, and how relationships change over time. It’s a comedic exploration of my personal journey through marriage, with lots of humour about relationships and societal expectations.