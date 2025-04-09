Rupen Paul’s Comedy Show Turns Glitches into Giggles

On. Off. On. Off. The lights flickered in the brick-walled room of The Street Comedy Club as the audience settled in for Bengaluru-based comedian Rupen Paul’s show, Clean but Mean. “This is how comedy happened in the 14th century,” quipped Hyderabad-based comedian Sandesh Johnny in his opening act, the power returning every time he evoked God in his bits. Even as technical difficulties persisted, Rupen took to the stage without missing a beat. “I apologise for this current issue, but if you feel like you need a refund – sorry, now it’s too late,” he quipped.
Life itself is a comedy, and Rupen made that abundantly clear as he mined his own experiences for punchlines. For the largely office-going crowd, his tales from corporate corridors struck a deeply familiar chord. From employee loyalty and modern dating to Glassdoor reviews, he wove anecdotes about workplace culture with sharp wit and insight. “If something offends us, we change the name; there are no slaves in India, only Infosys employees,” he joked, drawing uncontrollable laughter as he continued poking fun at societal norms.
Rupen also had a knack for turning the spotlight on his audience. “The way he connected with the audience was great – he could really feel the pulse of the room,” shared Piyali, an attendee. Engaging directly with the crowd, he crafted spontaneous moments by incorporating their answers into his punchlines, creating quick-fire banter that had everyone doubling over in laughter. “It was all very quick-paced and relatable. We laughed our hearts out,” said another attendee, Priya.
Humour, at its best, is the art of laughing at oneself – and Rupen embraced this wholeheartedly as he reflected on his journey as a comedian. “I gave myself two years. After those two years, my bank balance was so amazing, I had to go back to job immediately,” he recalled. The room stayed hooked as he recounted how he ended up in HR. “I was asked what interviewing experience I have with unemployed people. I said, ‘Ma’am, podcasts.’ Then I was told it’s not just about interviewing people, but also about getting them to join the organisation. I said, ‘Correct ma’am, I’m Christian.’” At that point, our cheeks hurt from all the smiling and laughter.
While honesty is often lauded as the best policy, it can be startling to hear someone actually say what they mean. Rupen’s comedy thrives on this very brand of unapologetic, brutally honest storytelling. In a chat with CE, he emphasised the importance of letting go to truly enjoy stand-up. “When people let go of who they are and give me honest responses, it becomes really easy to do shows. The audience here was very humane. Although there was a technical snag at the venue, they were all very sweet and supportive,” he said.
Rupen plans to take Clean but Mean across India in the coming months. His goal? To create a show that bridges generations. “I want to make a show that even my in-laws can sit through. If someone much older than me comes out and laughs even five or six times, I’ve given them something worth their time. And to me, that’s success,” he concluded.