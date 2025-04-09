Rupen Paul’s Comedy Show Turns Glitches into Giggles

On. Off. On. Off. The lights flickered in the brick-walled room of The Street Comedy Club as the audience settled in for Bengaluru-based comedian Rupen Paul’s show, Clean but Mean. “This is how comedy happened in the 14th century,” quipped Hyderabad-based comedian Sandesh Johnny in his opening act, the power returning every time he evoked God in his bits. Even as technical difficulties persisted, Rupen took to the stage without missing a beat. “I apologise for this current issue, but if you feel like you need a refund – sorry, now it’s too late,” he quipped.

Life itself is a comedy, and Rupen made that abundantly clear as he mined his own experiences for punchlines. For the largely office-going crowd, his tales from corporate corridors struck a deeply familiar chord. From employee loyalty and modern dating to Glassdoor reviews, he wove anecdotes about workplace culture with sharp wit and insight. “If something offends us, we change the name; there are no slaves in India, only Infosys employees,” he joked, drawing uncontrollable laughter as he continued poking fun at societal norms.

Rupen also had a knack for turning the spotlight on his audience. “The way he connected with the audience was great – he could really feel the pulse of the room,” shared Piyali, an attendee. Engaging directly with the crowd, he crafted spontaneous moments by incorporating their answers into his punchlines, creating quick-fire banter that had everyone doubling over in laughter. “It was all very quick-paced and relatable. We laughed our hearts out,” said another attendee, Priya.