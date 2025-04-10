INTERVIEW | Dr. Karlheinz Brandenburg on revolutionising audio: From MP3 to immersive AR headphones

A visionary whose legacy hums through every playlist and podcast, Dr Karlheinz Brandenburg is the genius behind the MP3, a tiny file that sparked a massive revolution. His groundbreaking work didn’t just shrink audio files, it reshaped how the world listens to music, paving the way for pocket-sized players.

In an exclusive interview with Siddhardha Gattimi of TNIE, Dr Brandenburg shares his latest pursuit: the Immersive Audio Augmented Reality Headphone System, a cutting-edge solution to bring rich surround sound to those without access to expensive speaker setups. Excerpts:

Where did the idea of compressing audio data so efficiently originate? Was there a specific moment or problem that sparked the concept of MP3?

The idea emerged in various parts of the world, but in our case, it began at Erlangen University. My thesis advisor, Dieter Seitzer — an expert in psychoacoustics — had worked on digital phone connections. He envisioned the equivalent to the introduction of black & white TV to phone networks by enabling not just speech but full-range music. He applied for a patent for that idea, but it was rejected as “impossible”. That’s when he approached me. I initially thought the examiner was right, but it would still make a good PhD topic. Turns out, I underestimated the idea completely (chuckles).

What was it like working on MP3 in the early days, especially when few people understood its potential?

It wasn’t easy. In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, public funding supported research into digital radio technologies. We were a part of a team led by Heinz Gerhäuser, competing with others. People told us our system was too complicated and unlikely to be used. But we stuck to our vision, and in the end, we succeeded.