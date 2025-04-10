NVS Reddy's tenure extended as MD of HMRL, HAML

HYDERABAD: The state government has issued orders extending the services of NVS Reddy as managing director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) for one more year, effective April 1. The orders were issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore on Tuesday.

NVS Reddy’s continuation is deemed crucial as the Metro Phase-II B project is currently in the planning stage. Given his deep involvement in the project, the government believes retaining his services will contribute to its successful implementation, the order stated.

Citing the technical complexity and strategic importance of the Phase-II expansion, the government emphasised that Reddy’s leadership is essential. Since the inception of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, he has played a pivotal role in shaping and steering its progress, making his experience and institutional knowledge invaluable for the next phase.

It may be recalled that his reappointment comes shortly after the state government terminated the services of several retired employees who had been continuing in various departments through reappointment or outsourcing arrangements.

NVS Reddy was among 177 retired officers whose services were terminated. The same GO had mentioned that departments wishing to continue availing the services of retired personnel must seek fresh approval with justification from the competent authority.

NVS Reddy has served as the MD of HMRL since its formation in 2007. His current term was originally set to end on June 30. However, last year, the Congress government extended his tenure by another year.