P&G Shiksha empowering underserved children through education

We are all familiar with the remarkable work that P&G Shiksha has been doing to uplift underprivileged children across the country. In an exclusive interaction, Eankshee Deva, head – CSR and Communications at P&G India, sheds light on the organisation’s impactful work in Telangana and shares their vision for expanding CSR initiatives in the state.
Tell us about the initiatives in Hyderabad and Telangana.
Telangana is a key focus region for P&G Shiksha. Thousands of children, including those from underserved tribal communities, are being positively impacted through collaborations with NGOs and the state government.
In partnership with the Telangana Tribal Welfare Department, P&G Shiksha is enhancing conceptual learning through its Digital Remedial Learning initiative. A core part of this effort is ‘Mindspark’ — an AI-powered adaptive learning tool that personalises education based on each child’s learning pace and needs. We have introduced it in nearly 30 tribal schools, directly impacting the learning outcomes of over 9,000 children, many of whom are first-generation learners from tribal communities.
Beyond digital learning, the initiative also brings together P&G employees and local communities through regular volunteer engagements. For instance, on International Volunteer Day, employees from P&G’s Hyderabad manufacturing plant engaged with students from the Shiksha programme, delivering specially curated teaching modules that supported both learning and holistic development.
How have CSR activities evolved over the years?
CSR has undergone a significant transformation — from a voluntary initiative to a regulatory requirement and now to a powerful driver of societal change.
Launched in 2005 — well before CSR became a legal mandate — Shiksha has always focused on the belief that education is the most powerful equaliser. Over the past two decades, the programme has evolved from building school infrastructure to focusing on learning outcomes, particularly foundational literacy and numeracy. Our efforts now emphasise addressing learning gaps to ensure that every child can learn with conceptual clarity at their grade level. To date, Shiksha has positively impacted over 50 lakh children across thousands of schools and communities.
What challenges have you encountered in your CSR initiatives?
One of our primary strategies is to ensure a strong proof of concept before scaling any programme. This helps us build trust and engage the right stakeholders, especially within local communities.
Working with first-generation learners often means that their parents or guardians may not fully understand or participate in their educational journey. Bridging this gap requires sustained efforts to raise awareness among parents, guardians, teachers, and principals. We emphasise that true learning goes beyond school attendance — it requires collective involvement from the entire ecosystem.
During the pandemic, our teams and partners showed incredible resilience. With limited access to traditional resources, everyday items like staircase steps, bicycle spokes, or household goods like peas and lentils became tools for learning. This phase saw unprecedented involvement from parents and guardians and strengthened our understanding of innovative and effective learning methods.
How has P&G Shiksha embraced new trends in CSR?
Adapting to evolving needs has been integral to P&G Shiksha’s journey. Our interventions have evolved from infrastructure support to a strong focus on outcomes, supported by innovation and technology.
What is the future of P&G Shiksha in Telangana?
Our mission remains to empower children — particularly those from underserved communities — to learn with deep conceptual understanding and achieve better academic outcomes. In Telangana, we are committed to scaling targeted, evidence-based interventions that help every child reach their full potential. We look forward to deepening our impact and continuing to support inclusive, quality education in the state.