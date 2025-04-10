P&G Shiksha empowering underserved children through education

We are all familiar with the remarkable work that P&G Shiksha has been doing to uplift underprivileged children across the country. In an exclusive interaction, Eankshee Deva, head – CSR and Communications at P&G India, sheds light on the organisation’s impactful work in Telangana and shares their vision for expanding CSR initiatives in the state.

Tell us about the initiatives in Hyderabad and Telangana.

Telangana is a key focus region for P&G Shiksha. Thousands of children, including those from underserved tribal communities, are being positively impacted through collaborations with NGOs and the state government.

In partnership with the Telangana Tribal Welfare Department, P&G Shiksha is enhancing conceptual learning through its Digital Remedial Learning initiative. A core part of this effort is ‘Mindspark’ — an AI-powered adaptive learning tool that personalises education based on each child’s learning pace and needs. We have introduced it in nearly 30 tribal schools, directly impacting the learning outcomes of over 9,000 children, many of whom are first-generation learners from tribal communities.

Beyond digital learning, the initiative also brings together P&G employees and local communities through regular volunteer engagements. For instance, on International Volunteer Day, employees from P&G’s Hyderabad manufacturing plant engaged with students from the Shiksha programme, delivering specially curated teaching modules that supported both learning and holistic development.