Robots reimagined: Perceptyne making steely strides

Robots — they’ve fascinated us ever since the ’70s and ’80s, haven’t they? Big, bulky metallic figures capable of mass destruction on Earth. We watched with bated breath and fear in our eyes as the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons brought their war to Earth in the movie Transformers (2007). While the fictional human Sam Witwicky (played by Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf) saves the day and does so in the next two movies, three Hyderabad-based innovators have been building robots — not to stand by and watch a war — but to revolutionise automation across industries. Raviteja Chivukula, Jagga Raju Nadimpalli, and Mrutyunjaya Sastry tell us what it takes to build a robot, why they stand out, and whether or not robots are going to take over the world.

Excerpts

Can you tell us about Perceptyne?

Each of us (Raviteja, Jagga Raju, and Mrutyunjaya) brought over a decade of experience from diverse domains including aerospace, defence, automotive, and biomedical engineering.

What we observed was that decisions to automate were typically high-stakes, long-cycle investments, often involving significant budgets and months of planning. Despite this, many of these automation initiatives either stalled midway or failed after deployment.

This inspired us to reimagine automation. Instead of overhauling entire systems, what if robots could be deployed like plug-and-play components — seamlessly stepping into existing production lines without requiring major infrastructural changes? Our goal became clear: to create robotic systems that could directly fill in for human workers at individual stations, allowing automation to be adopted quickly, flexibly, and incrementally. And so, we founded Perceptyne, an AI-powered robotics company focused on building semi-humanoid robots capable of performing dexterous tasks, such as product assembly in the electronics and automotive sectors.