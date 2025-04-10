Smita Sabharwal Crafts Telangana’s Vision for 72nd Miss World

Amidst the stunning architecture of Chowmahalla Palace, beneath its grand chandeliers and the rich legacy of the Nizams, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Government, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture, takes a tour of the venue ahead of the Gala Dinner celebration for the 72nd Miss World, scheduled for May.
As she moves swiftly through the palace, observing every detail and ensuring each guest receives a warm welcome, it’s clear she has meticulously planned every aspect of the event. Curating each segment of 72nd Miss World with utmost precision, Smita Sabharwal takes time out for an exclusive conversation, sharing insights into the arrangements for one of the year’s most anticipated global events.
You’ve been curating events for the 72nd Miss World. Could you tell us about the various experiences we can look forward to?
Firstly, Chowmahalla Palace is one of the most spectacular landmarks in Hyderabad and Telangana. We’re incredibly proud to showcase our rich culture and heritage here. It has over 300 years of history and was the seat of the Asaf Jahi dynasty — the official seat of power for more than three centuries. Up until 1948, this palace hosted numerous official ceremonies, important discussions, and state affairs.We’re planning to hold one of the major dinners or ceremonial events right here at Chowmahalla Palace. And this is just one example. We aim to highlight as many destinations as possible throughout the month-long celebration, which we’re all very excited about. What the audience can expect is an experience unlike anything they’ve seen before. Typically, Miss World contests focus on a single stage or a set of contestants, emphasising their personalities and journeys. This time, we’re expanding the narrative to spotlight tourism — specifically, what Telangana has to offer both global and Indian travellers. Our state is incredibly diverse. From breathtaking wildlife and serene natural landscapes like the Ananthagiri waterfalls to the tiger reserves, there’s so much that remains unexplored. Many people don’t yet realise the beauty and variety Telangana holds as a tourist destination.This event gives us a unique opportunity to tell the world — come visit Hyderabad, yes — but also take a couple of extra days to explore rural Telangana. There’s so much more here waiting to be discovered.
How many contestants will be participating in Miss World 2025?
We’re expecting participation from around 140 countries, with each sending their national beauty pageant winner to compete in 72nd Miss World. Of course, Miss India will also be representing our country on this global stage. What’s truly exciting is that we’ll be engaging these remarkable women to help showcase Telangana’s hidden gems — our destinations, travel experiences, cuisine, and exquisite jewellery. The potential for global visibility and cultural recall is immense if we leverage this opportunity the right way. From an administrative perspective, my focus is on ensuring that we utilise these 31 days to bring Telangana’s narrative to the forefront — sharing our story with the world and positioning the state as a must-visit destination.
Which rural tourist destinations in Telangana are you planning to showcase during the event?
We’re truly excited to highlight the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It stands as a shining example of Telangana’s architectural grandeur, representing the brilliance of both Kakatiya and Chalukya styles. As part of the broader Kakatiya heritage trail — from Warangal Fort to Ramappa and the surrounding temples of the Ganapur region — it offers a rich historical journey. That said, considering the summer conditions in May, we’re planning the itineraries carefully to make travel practical and comfortable, scheduling visits during the cooler hours of the day. One of our major focus points will be Ramappa, not just for its history, but also for the cultural showcase we’re planning — traditional dances and performances that will captivate the contestants and also make for engaging televised segments.Another in-demand location is the Yadagirigutta Temple (Yadadri), which became incredibly popular among the contestants after the current Miss World visited it. Her photos went viral, and many of the other participants have expressed interest in visiting. We’ve promised them a visit to seek blessings there as part of the itinerary. We’ll also be taking them to Pochampalli village, where Telangana’s world-renowned handloom tradition comes to life. We’ll showcase the intricate weaving of ‘Ikkat’ and ‘Pochampalli’ varieties, narrating their evolution and cultural significance. There’s truly nothing more elegant and comfortable than a Telangana handloom. I encourage everyone — please place an order, wear it, and help promote it. We hope global designers, whether it’s Louis Vuitton or other leading brands, take note of what we have to offer. Our vision is to see Telangana handlooms become a motif or inspiration for international fashion labels. In those few precious hours we spend at each site, we’re committed to doing our very best in promoting the unmatched beauty and heritage of Telangana.
Will there be other places to visit apart from Ramappa?
Yes, absolutely — but we are being mindful of the heat, especially since the contestants will be here for an entire month, with the grand closing ceremony on May 31. We want to keep things practical and enjoyable. There’s no point in exhausting them with long travels in high temperatures. We’ve carefully curated a list of the best destinations to showcase as part of the official itinerary. However, for other locations that we believe are worth visiting, we’re offering contestants the option to explore in smaller groups at their convenience. While we may not recommend extensive travel due to the weather, we’re providing opportunities for diverse and enriching experiences, including immersive tours within Hyderabad city, which itself offers a treasure trove of history, culture, and cuisine.
You’re considered a fashion icon and have consistently promoted Telangana’s handloom industry. Will the state’s handlooms be featured in the 72nd Miss World event?
Absolutely — that’s one of our key initiatives. I was informed that the contestants are divided into four continental groups, with each group representing a different part of the world. We’re planning the closing ceremony in such a way that each group will wear Telangana handloom ensembles. One group might showcase ‘Pochampalli’, another could wear ‘Narayanpet’, and others might be dressed in ‘Gadwal’ weaves. It’s going to be a vibrant medley that reflects the rich legacy and diversity of our handloom traditions. This is one of the central themes we’re proud to promote through the event. In addition, during their temple visits and rural tours, we’re encouraging the contestants to wear Telangana handlooms. I’m thrilled to share that they’re genuinely excited about it. The reigning Miss World herself wore a handloom saree during her visit — and it was incredibly well-received. So yes, the enthusiasm is high, and the participants are eager to not only wear but also celebrate our handlooms. It’s going to add a beautiful, festive layer to the entire experience while putting Telangana’s textile artistry on the global map.
Where are these handloom sarees being woven?
We’re not doing anything out of the ordinary — there haven’t been any special orders placed with exclusive weavers. All the sarees being used are sourced directly from what’s already available through the Telangana State Cooperative Handlooms Department and various open cooperative societies across the state. Designers are being encouraged to select pieces straight from the market, choosing from the rich variety that is already available. They’ll pick what resonates with them and style it accordingly. There’s no exclusivity here because we firmly believe that Telangana handlooms are fit for everyone — whether it’s a global beauty queen or a working woman heading to the office. These weaves are elegant, authentic, and accessible. There’s no elitism, just a celebration of what our weavers have always produced in large numbers with great skill and heart.
Will any prominent designers be showcasing their work during the event?
Yes, we’re currently in discussions with a few prominent designers, and I can promise that some exciting surprises are on the way. A few of the names we’re working with are truly icons in the Indian fashion industry — top of the line — and they’ve shown great enthusiasm about collaborating with Telangana handlooms. For each venue and theme, we plan to have different designers leading the creative direction. At the same time, we’re strongly encouraging participation from our local talent — designers from Hyderabad and across Telangana. Their involvement has been phenomenal. For instance, during the ‘Pochampalli’-themed showcase, you’ll see this vision come to life. Many local and emerging designers will present their creations, with contestants wearing their work. Our aim is to make this a truly inclusive celebration — not focused on a single brand or label, but offering a platform where everyone with talent has a place. My office has been reaching out, meeting with designers, and encouraging them to be a part of this journey. If their aesthetic aligns with the broader theme, we’re welcoming them with open arms.
Hyderabad is renowned for its food. What culinary experiences have you planned for the guests?
Food is such a vital part of our culture — and of tourism — and we’re ensuring our guests get a true taste of both Telangana and Hyderabadi cuisine throughout their stay. Right from the hotels they’ll be staying in, we’ve requested a carefully curated mix of traditional Telangana dishes and classic Hyderabadi specialties. At venues like Chowmahalla Palace, where we’ll be hosting the Gala Dinner, guests will experience an authentic spread of our rich culinary heritage. From Hyderabadi biryani and haleem — which, as we all know, are exported by flight to various countries — to a wide range of spicy, vegetarian, and non-vegetarian delights, we’re making sure there’s something for everyone to fall in love with. We believe that food leaves a lasting impression. No one travels to a place just for the food — but once they’ve tasted it, they remember it, crave it, and talk about it. That’s the kind of recall value we want to create. And it’s not just the food — it’s the hospitality, the warmth of our people, the scenic beauty, and the authentic experiences that together make Telangana unforgettable. We want our guests to carry back not just memories, but a connection — to become goodwill ambassadors who will inspire others to visit, explore, and fall in love with Telangana.
What can Hyderabadis expect from the opening ceremony?
Hyderabadis can look forward to a grand celebration filled with devotion, entertainment, and a rich showcase of culture. The opening ceremony is more than just a launch — it’s a statement to the world. It signals that we are ready to step into the global spotlight. Why stop at Miss World? We’re showing that Telangana is ready to host events of international scale — be it IIFA, the Olympics, or any major global gathering. We have the logistics, infrastructure, safety, medical facilities, and the ecosystem to make it happen. To me, Miss World isn’t just an event — it’s a symbol of Telangana’s growing global presence. It’s our way of saying to the world — ‘We’re open, we’re ready, and we welcome you to experience the best of what we have to offer’.