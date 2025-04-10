Smita Sabharwal Crafts Telangana’s Vision for 72nd Miss World

How many contestants will be participating in Miss World 2025?

We’re expecting participation from around 140 countries, with each sending their national beauty pageant winner to compete in 72nd Miss World. Of course, Miss India will also be representing our country on this global stage. What’s truly exciting is that we’ll be engaging these remarkable women to help showcase Telangana’s hidden gems — our destinations, travel experiences, cuisine, and exquisite jewellery. The potential for global visibility and cultural recall is immense if we leverage this opportunity the right way. From an administrative perspective, my focus is on ensuring that we utilise these 31 days to bring Telangana’s narrative to the forefront — sharing our story with the world and positioning the state as a must-visit destination.

Which rural tourist destinations in Telangana are you planning to showcase during the event?

We’re truly excited to highlight the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It stands as a shining example of Telangana’s architectural grandeur, representing the brilliance of both Kakatiya and Chalukya styles. As part of the broader Kakatiya heritage trail — from Warangal Fort to Ramappa and the surrounding temples of the Ganapur region — it offers a rich historical journey. That said, considering the summer conditions in May, we’re planning the itineraries carefully to make travel practical and comfortable, scheduling visits during the cooler hours of the day. One of our major focus points will be Ramappa, not just for its history, but also for the cultural showcase we’re planning — traditional dances and performances that will captivate the contestants and also make for engaging televised segments.Another in-demand location is the Yadagirigutta Temple (Yadadri), which became incredibly popular among the contestants after the current Miss World visited it. Her photos went viral, and many of the other participants have expressed interest in visiting. We’ve promised them a visit to seek blessings there as part of the itinerary. We’ll also be taking them to Pochampalli village, where Telangana’s world-renowned handloom tradition comes to life. We’ll showcase the intricate weaving of ‘Ikkat’ and ‘Pochampalli’ varieties, narrating their evolution and cultural significance. There’s truly nothing more elegant and comfortable than a Telangana handloom. I encourage everyone — please place an order, wear it, and help promote it. We hope global designers, whether it’s Louis Vuitton or other leading brands, take note of what we have to offer. Our vision is to see Telangana handlooms become a motif or inspiration for international fashion labels. In those few precious hours we spend at each site, we’re committed to doing our very best in promoting the unmatched beauty and heritage of Telangana.