Snapchat’s Creator Connect 2025 Debuts in Hyderabad

Snap Inc.’s director of content and AR Partnerships, Saket Jha Saurabh, has been a driving force behind the creative use of Snapchat and continues to inspire many in the digital space. During the Hyderabad edition of Snapchat Creator Connect, CE had the opportunity to explore emerging trends on the platform and gain deeper insights into the safety features that are built into the app. In our interaction with Saket, he shed light on everything Snapchat has to offer — from its core philosophy to exciting new initiatives.
What exciting initiatives is Snapchat introducing this year?
Snapchat was born during an era when social media revolved around likes, comments, and follower counts, fuelling the pressure to showcase only the most curated, ‘perfect’ moments. Snapchat flipped the script. It was designed from the ground up as a space for real, visual communication between close friends and family, free from the pressures of public metrics. Unlike traditional social media platforms, Snapchat opens directly into the camera — turning every user into a creator. There’s no endless feed, no scrolling through strangers’ lives — just you, your stories, and your real connections. In 2025, Snapchat continues to evolve with a host of creator-first initiatives. We’re kicking things off with Snapchat Creator Connect, a multi-city programme debuting in Hyderabad, focused on empowering Gen Z and the next generation of digital storytellers. Through mentorship, engagement tools, and monetisation support, we’re helping creators build sustainable careers while redefining short-form storytelling.
Tell us more about Snapchat Creator Connect 2025 Hyderabad Edition.
Hyderabad plays a pivotal role in Snapchat’s expansion across South India. Fuelled by the energy of Gen Z users and a rich tradition of storytelling, the city was a natural choice for launching Creator Connect. The Hyderabad edition of Creator Connect brought together over 50 top creators in an electric gathering of collaboration and innovation. A standout moment was Telugu superstar Nani’s Snapchat debut, which featured an exclusive AR movie lens, giving fans a new immersive way to connect with him.
What can creators in Hyderabad expect?
Hyderabad’s creators can expect a robust pipeline of support from Snapchat, including:
Educational workshops via Snap School.
Deepened partnerships with local creator agencies.
Expanded access to monetisation programmes.
Hands-on training with AR tools and platform features.
How does Snapchat ensure a safe environment for users and creators?
Snapchat’s foundation is built on safety-by-design and privacy-by-design principles. Our focus is on creating a positive, secure space — especially for teenagers and young users.
Key safety features include:
Separation of private and public content to reduce exposure to unmoderated material.
Strict default settings like ‘delete by default’ messaging and disabled location sharing.
Strong contact controls that limit interaction with unknown users.
In India, we’ve gone a step further by partnering with Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC) to offer in-app resources that promote responsible sharing and address mental health — tailored specifically for Indian youth.
What is Snap School, and how does it help creators?
Snap School is a core part of our creator enablement strategy. It equips aspiring creators with the skills and knowledge to grow on Snapchat. Through hands-on sessions, participants learn:
How to master tools like Spotlight and Stories.
Techniques for audience engagement.
Strategies for monetisation and platform growth.
It’s designed to be practical, interactive, and impactful, helping creators turn passion into a profession.
How is Snapchat supporting local talent in India?
Snapchat is deeply invested in nurturing homegrown talent through:
Creator Connect programmes.
Agency collaborations.
Content enablement resources.
Online learning and networking platforms.
We’re especially focused on regional markets, where the next wave of creator talent is emerging. Whether through local partnerships or custom-tailored initiatives, Snapchat is ensuring every creator — no matter where they are from — has a platform to shine.
What’s next for Snapchat in India?
We’re doubling down on three key areas:
Creator ecosystem development.
AR innovation.
Regional content expansion
After Hyderabad, Chandigarh is our next stop for Creator Connect. We’re also investing in AR experiences, like interactive lenses that link fans to pop culture, movies, and creators in new and meaningful ways.