Snapchat’s Creator Connect 2025 Debuts in Hyderabad

What exciting initiatives is Snapchat introducing this year?

Snapchat was born during an era when social media revolved around likes, comments, and follower counts, fuelling the pressure to showcase only the most curated, ‘perfect’ moments. Snapchat flipped the script. It was designed from the ground up as a space for real, visual communication between close friends and family, free from the pressures of public metrics. Unlike traditional social media platforms, Snapchat opens directly into the camera — turning every user into a creator. There’s no endless feed, no scrolling through strangers’ lives — just you, your stories, and your real connections. In 2025, Snapchat continues to evolve with a host of creator-first initiatives. We’re kicking things off with Snapchat Creator Connect, a multi-city programme debuting in Hyderabad, focused on empowering Gen Z and the next generation of digital storytellers. Through mentorship, engagement tools, and monetisation support, we’re helping creators build sustainable careers while redefining short-form storytelling.

Tell us more about Snapchat Creator Connect 2025 Hyderabad Edition.

Hyderabad plays a pivotal role in Snapchat’s expansion across South India. Fuelled by the energy of Gen Z users and a rich tradition of storytelling, the city was a natural choice for launching Creator Connect. The Hyderabad edition of Creator Connect brought together over 50 top creators in an electric gathering of collaboration and innovation. A standout moment was Telugu superstar Nani’s Snapchat debut, which featured an exclusive AR movie lens, giving fans a new immersive way to connect with him.