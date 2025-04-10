Taaruk Raina: Music has always been my first love

You’ve probably seen him in Mismatched, Sharmaji Namkeen, The Broken News 2, or heard his heartfelt songs like Narazi and Kho Gaye — yes, we’re talking about the multi-talented actor-singer Taaruk Raina. As External Affairs lit up Hyderabad, he sat down with CE for a candid chat on theatre, music, challenges and more.

Excerpts

What does it feel like to be doing theatre again and what excites you the most about it?

We’re on our 45th show now, and it’s still just as exciting because of what the play does. The content is something you don’t really get bored of, so I enjoy it the same way I did during our first show. It feels great being on stage, there’s nothing better for any art form — be it music, acting or dancing. The camera is fine, but on stage, everything is on the line. You can’t afford mistakes, so you have to be really well prepared. It challenges, lifts, grounds and gives you a reality check every time. So that is the beauty of the stage in general.

How do you feel performing in Hyderabad?

Performing in Hyderabad feels amazing because we spent a lot of time here shooting Mismatched season 3, so coming back feels really special. We love the city, we love the food and there’s definitely a soft corner for it. My favourite is the biryani of course and I also loved the puff pizza from Broadway.

Out of singing, acting, and performing, what’s your first love amongst all of them?

Music has always been my first love since I grew up doing it. Acting came much later, and I love them equally, but music is my first love.