Chandrabose: I wish to work with Ilaiyaraaja

When Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose, AKA Chandrabose, and MM Keeravani won the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, the world didn’t just applaud — it danced. In every corner of the globe, tongues that had never uttered a Telugu word tried to hum along, cheerfully enjoying the soul of his lyrics. But while Naatu Naatu became a global sensation, it’s just one masterpiece from Chandrabose’s treasure trove of lyrical brilliance in Tollywood.
In an exclusive conversation with CE, the celebrated lyricist opens up about his journey and more at Doggy Ville, a vision brought to life by Amrutha Varshini Nalla on Road No 11, Banjara Hills.
Excerpts
A few words about Doggy Ville?
It’s really amazing. In a crowded place like Hyderabad, in such a busy area, having such a spacious dog care centre is truly surprising. Setting up this almost 4,000 sqft space is incredibly impressive, especially in an area that’s generally quite chaotic. My heartfelt congratulations to them because dogs love us unconditionally — they care for us without any reason. And as human beings, it’s our responsibility to show them the same love and care. This is a really great centre — in a way, it’s like a 5-star hotel for dogs. It has everything — a swimming pool, grooming area, spa, play zone, and more. The best part is the freedom: there are no cages, the dogs can roam freely just like at home. That comfort really impressed me.
Since we are talking about pets, do you have any pets at home? And how connected are you with them?
Yes, I have two pets — they’re Indian dogs, stray dogs actually. I adopted them from the streets and raised them with love. They’re extremely affectionate. When they see me, they get so excited. Even if I am stressed or anxious, just hugging them or placing my hand on them makes all the stress disappear. In a way, I’d say dogs are stress-busters for me.
Did your life change after the Oscar win?
Honestly, for me, life was the same before and after. But in the eyes of the public, it changed. I still write songs the way I used to, earn the same way, and work hard just like before. But the way people perceive me has changed — that’s the only difference. I haven’t changed.
You did your BTech from JNTU? How did your interest in music begin?
Yes, I did my BTech in EEE from JNTU. But I’ve had a habit of writing and singing songs since childhood. Right from a young age, I was surrounded by music. Near our house, there was a temple where devotional songs were sung. I grew up listening to those bhajans on the mic and developed a liking for singing. I nurtured that interest since then. Back then, if someone wanted to directly pursue arts like music, families wouldn’t agree. They’d say, ‘Get a job, get a degree, then do what you want’. But now, that mindset is slowly changing in India. Parents are realising that apart from engineering or medicine, there are many other career paths to choose from.
What was your first musical project, and what was the turning point in your journey?
Right after finishing my BTech, I entered the music industry. My first opportunity came through Muppalaneni Shiva garu’s Taj Mahal, thanks to my friend Srinadh Anna. Also, writing for Raghavendra Rao’s Pelli Sandadi and getting introduced to MM Keeravani garu were the major turning points in my life.
You’ve collaborated with many musicians. Which has been your best collaboration so far and why?
Among all, I really like working with MM Keeravani garu. I learned so much from him — about literature, music, language, so many other things. I enjoy working with DSP, who is a great friend. Sukumar, DSP, and I are very close.
There is a drastic difference between the writing style in the olden days and now. Earlier, lyrics had poetry and layered meanings. But now, they are more straightforward. What is your creative process?
Poetry is always there in my songs — I love poetry. Even when writing in a simple or direct way, I try to make it beautiful and appealing. At the same time, lyrics should be easy to understand and connect with people quickly. That’s my style. I grew up in a rural village environment where people didn’t understand big or complex words. So, my aim has always been to write in a way that’s simple yet touches people’s hearts.
How do you overcome writer’s block?
It happens a lot. Spending time with family and friends, watching movies, and listening to songs help. I also take short breaks for a few days and then come back to writing with a fresh mind.
If you were given a chance to choose an Oscar for any one of your songs apart from Naatu Naatu, which one would it be?
I’d say the song Mounamgane Edagamani from the movie Naa Autograph. That song changed many lives. It gave people new hope, strength, and inspiration. It made many people feel positive about life again. That song is very close to my heart and it’s loved by many.
Mention one musician you’d love to collaborate with.
I wish to collaborate with Ilaiyaraaja garu.