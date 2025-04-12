Chandrabose: I wish to work with Ilaiyaraaja

Since we are talking about pets, do you have any pets at home? And how connected are you with them?

Yes, I have two pets — they’re Indian dogs, stray dogs actually. I adopted them from the streets and raised them with love. They’re extremely affectionate. When they see me, they get so excited. Even if I am stressed or anxious, just hugging them or placing my hand on them makes all the stress disappear. In a way, I’d say dogs are stress-busters for me.

Did your life change after the Oscar win?

Honestly, for me, life was the same before and after. But in the eyes of the public, it changed. I still write songs the way I used to, earn the same way, and work hard just like before. But the way people perceive me has changed — that’s the only difference. I haven’t changed.

You did your BTech from JNTU? How did your interest in music begin?

Yes, I did my BTech in EEE from JNTU. But I’ve had a habit of writing and singing songs since childhood. Right from a young age, I was surrounded by music. Near our house, there was a temple where devotional songs were sung. I grew up listening to those bhajans on the mic and developed a liking for singing. I nurtured that interest since then. Back then, if someone wanted to directly pursue arts like music, families wouldn’t agree. They’d say, ‘Get a job, get a degree, then do what you want’. But now, that mindset is slowly changing in India. Parents are realising that apart from engineering or medicine, there are many other career paths to choose from.