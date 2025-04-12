CMT formed to oversee interventions related to Drink from Tap projects

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has constituted a Change Management Team (CMT) at both state and city levels to oversee all interventions related to the implementation of the Drink from Tap (DfT) projects.

The CMT plays a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth and successful transition from conventional water supply systems to a smart, consumer-centric approach, focusing on timely service delivery and improved water quality.

The DfT Mission, already being implemented in Odisha and other cities, aims to provide 24/7 access to high-quality drinking water directly from taps in urban areas, eliminating the need for filtration or boiling. The CMTs have been formed based on the instructions from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), New Delhi, under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

As per the MAUD’s orders, the engineer-in-chief (Public Health), Hyderabad will serve as the state nodal officer. For Greater Hyderabad, the HMWSSB director (Transmission) and chief general manager (CGM), will be members of the CMT.

At the city level, the municipal commissioners and executive engineers (PH) of the 11 AMRUT ULBs — Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Ramagundem, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Miryalaguda, Siddipet and Adilabad — will serve as members.