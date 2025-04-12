Garima Yajnik crafting magic on and offstage

You switch characters frequently in the play External Affairs. How do you manage this quick transition and how do you prepare for them?

What really helped when the show was being made and conceptualised was that we were luckily able to give a lot of input. Adhaar Khurana (director) allows us a lot of freedom, which makes it easier to switch and create characters, bringing our own ideas and selves into it. The writing is already great, so we don’t need to add much to it, but he still lets us. That helps because we add little observations, different character traits and, having done quite a few shows now, the transition becomes quite easy. (laughs)

You are a singer as well. So, how do you balance these two aspects of your career and what inspired you to pursue a career in acting and singing?

I’ve kind of always been doing both at the same time, right from school. I remember my first school play in second grade and thinking, this feels right, like home, and it’s a passion I want to pursue forever. Balancing both does get tough because you can’t clone yourself and do everything at once. But theatre makes it easier since we can blend the two. A lot of our plays include music and even singing, so it brings both worlds together, which is ideal. Other than that, I’ve always really wanted to do this, so getting the chance to be a professional makes me genuinely happy. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing.