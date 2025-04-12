Hyderabad Metro to be extended upto Skill varsity in Future City

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metro will be extended up to the proposed Future City. A decision to this effect was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday. The CM directed officials to prepare plans accordingly.

The chief minister asked officials to draft a new proposal to expand the Metro Rail by 40 km, from the airport to the Young India Skills Development University in Future City.

The government has proposed to develop Future City across approximately 30,000 acres. Given Hyderabad’s future expansion, the Metro is to be extended up to Mirkhanpet, Revanth said.

He instructed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR), with cost estimates, be prepared and submitted to the Union government. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Future City Development Authority (FSDA) will jointly participate in the expansion project.

Revanth enquired about the second phase of the Metro Rail project. Officials informed him that proposals are pending approval from the Union government. They said that Metro authorities have held discussions with officials in Delhi, seeking early clearance.

The DPRs for the second phase, covering a 76.4 km stretch, have been submitted. This includes — Nagole to Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km), Raiadurgam to Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MGBS to Chandrayangutta (7.5 km), Miyapur to Patancheru (13.4 km) and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar (7.1 km).

The estimated cost of the project is `24,269 crore. The Union and state governments have proposed a 50:50 funding model for the project.

The chief minister directed officials to continue engaging with the Centre and to be prepared to begin work immediately once approval is granted. Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.