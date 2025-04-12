Kasarla Shyam: There’s a unique energy in the Telangana dialect

You've probably danced to Ramuloo Ramulaa, laughed along to DJ Tillu, Jathi Ratnalu, or vibed to Jwala Reddy at a wedding — and guess what? The man behind all those catchy, quirky, Telangana-flavoured lyrics is Kasarla Shyam. Hailing from Warangal with roots in folk arts and passion for the Telangana dialect, Shyam has left his lyrical imprint on films like Mahatma, Lie, Dasara, Balagam, Dhamaka, Game Changer, Bhola Shankar, Hanu-Man, and many more. In an exclusive chat with CE, Shyam opens up about his journey from folk singer to in-demand lyricist, why Telangana slang hits differently and more.
Tell us about your recent work in Mad Square.
I worked on Mad and Mad Square. In Mad, I wrote the fun college number Kallajodu College Papa, and in Mad Square, I penned the wedding track Laddu Gaani Pelli. The song in the sequel connects deeply with the storyline. The whole team, including the music directors were really happy with how it shaped up.
How did your journey begin in music? And how did the Telangana dialect become such an integral part of your work?
I actually started out as a folk singer and gradually became a lyricist. I’ve also sung a few songs like Neelapoori Gajula from Mahatma among others. After the formation of Telangana, the dialect started getting a lot of attention. I had already begun experimenting with it in my songwriting across different genres, and eventually, it became my identity.
What are some of the most memorable moments in your journey?
Two moments stand out. First, when music director Sai Karthik garu gave me a big push early on. My first single-card film was Rowdy, which was also RGV sir’s comeback film — that was unforgettable. The second was working with Mani Sharma garu in Lie. I wrote the song Bombhaat, and people considered that as his comeback too. More recently, I wrote Telugu songs for Viduthalai 2 with Ilaiyaraaja garu. We recorded for three days, and the way he appreciated every single line — I’ll never forget that.
Where do you draw inspiration from when writing lyrics?
Mostly from the director’s vision. I listen to what they want and bring that to life through my pen. I also research and look at similar songs in that genre, study them, and think about how I can bring something fresh to the table.
What makes the Telangana dialect special in your songs?
There’s a unique energy in the Telangana dialect. Interestingly, most of the songs that got global recognition are in that dialect. I also try to revive forgotten or lesser-used words and make them relatable for the younger generation. My style blends quirkiness, humour, and a modern fusion tone — that’s what stands out in my songs.
What are some of your upcoming projects?
Director Venu’s film Yellamma, Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yeti Gattu, Nani’s The Paradise are in the pipeline.