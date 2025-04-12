Kasarla Shyam: There’s a unique energy in the Telangana dialect

You've probably danced to Ramuloo Ramulaa, laughed along to DJ Tillu, Jathi Ratnalu, or vibed to Jwala Reddy at a wedding — and guess what? The man behind all those catchy, quirky, Telangana-flavoured lyrics is Kasarla Shyam. Hailing from Warangal with roots in folk arts and passion for the Telangana dialect, Shyam has left his lyrical imprint on films like Mahatma, Lie, Dasara, Balagam, Dhamaka, Game Changer, Bhola Shankar, Hanu-Man, and many more. In an exclusive chat with CE, Shyam opens up about his journey from folk singer to in-demand lyricist, why Telangana slang hits differently and more.

Tell us about your recent work in Mad Square.

I worked on Mad and Mad Square. In Mad, I wrote the fun college number Kallajodu College Papa, and in Mad Square, I penned the wedding track Laddu Gaani Pelli. The song in the sequel connects deeply with the storyline. The whole team, including the music directors were really happy with how it shaped up.

How did your journey begin in music? And how did the Telangana dialect become such an integral part of your work?

I actually started out as a folk singer and gradually became a lyricist. I’ve also sung a few songs like Neelapoori Gajula from Mahatma among others. After the formation of Telangana, the dialect started getting a lot of attention. I had already begun experimenting with it in my songwriting across different genres, and eventually, it became my identity.