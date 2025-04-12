Man booked for threatening MLC Vijayashanti’s husband in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC M Vijayashanti’s husband, MV Srinivasa Rao, has lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police, alleging that a man threatened him for money in connection with past social media promotional work.

The accused, identified as Chandra Kiran Reddy, has been booked under Sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the BNS.

In his complaint, Srinivasa Rao stated that Chandra Kiran Reddy approached them nearly four years ago, claiming to specialise in content creation and social media promotion for celebrities and politicians.

“After repeated requests, we agreed to let him handle some social media content for my wife, MLC Vijayashanti. However, there was no formal contract and no financial arrangement made,” Srinivasa Rao said in his statement.

Dissatisfied with the quality of work, Srinivasa Rao said they eventually discontinued his services—this occurred while Vijayashanti was associated with the BJP.

Several months ago, Reddy reportedly messaged Srinivasa Rao demanding payment for his services. Srinivasa Rao responded by stating that no such dues existed and offered to discuss the matter.

According to the complaint, the messages soon turned threatening. Reddy allegedly sent another message stating, “If you don’t pay, I will become your enemy and drag you into the streets. After that, I will give you a merciless, brutal death by killing you with my own hands.” The police have taken up the case and initiated an investigation.