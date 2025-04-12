Naga Chaitanya Introduces Scuzi for Comfort Food Lovers

For food lovers in Hyderabad seeking more than just a meal — something refined, rooted in European culture, and rich in flavour — Scuzi is the latest indulgence, arriving straight to your doorstep. Launched by actor and entrepreneur Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Scuzi promises authentic Italian comfort food crafted with passion and premium ingredients.

We tried a range of their offerings and were thoroughly impressed: the Sorry Not Sorry Pizza (a double pepperoni delight with the perfect crust-to-topping ratio), Rigatoni Bianca with Truffle Oil (creamy, fragrant, and indulgent), Haleem Brioche Melt, Grilled Chicken & Avocado Bowl, Home Run Burger, and Baby Churros. The burger stood out with its juicy patty, while the churros were perfectly crisp and paired with a decadent dark chocolate dip. Unsurprisingly, Naga Chaitanya’s personal favourites are the lamb burger and the Sorry Not Sorry Pizza.

Elaborating more about his inspiration behind launching Scuzi and the story behind its name, Naga Chaitanya says, “The inspiration behind Scuzi was to build a brand that offers great comfort food. And when I say comfort food, I mean dishes that are wholesome and satisfying. So we picked some star dishes like pizzas, pastas, burgers, and a lot of bread and cheese-based dishes with ingredients picked from various regions. We picked some timeless recipes and added a new twist to them, either with some local flavours or completely different spices that you wouldn’t imagine in such a dish. Also, whenever I am travelling and I am really hungry, I am always looking for a good burger. So that was an additional inspiration. To create a really awesome burger for my people.”