New Pehchaan Of Food at Raen

Imagine having some soothing chai — a Hyderabadi thing to do, right? Now, would you tread the adventurous road and try Mushroom Chai? Well, this was one of the most intriguing dishes at ‘Pehchaan’, Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra’s pop-up at Raen - The Chef’s Studio, The Leela Hyderabad. The two phenomenal chefs behind this and more interesting dishes were Chef Vikrant Sablok, co-head chef at Masala Library, and Chef Prince. CE caught up with Chef Vikrant, who spoke about his journey, Mushroom Chai, Haleem, and more.

Reflecting on his experience at The Leela, Chef Vikrant said, “Leela is a lovely canvas for a chef. The clean kitchens, new equipment, and warm staff make for a great experience. Raen’s concept is truly unique, and Hyderabad is the ideal city to host such pop-ups.”

Interestingly, the chef is an alumnus of The Culinary Academy of India in Begumpet. “Chef Akshay and Chef Sudhakar, prominent figures in Hyderabad’s culinary education scene, mentored me. I worked at ITC Kakatiya and was a pre-opening chef at ITC Kohenur before moving on to roles in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru,” he added.

Chef Vikrant shared that he opened Burma Burma in Hyderabad, after which he embarked on a journey of experimenting with Indian cuisine, travelling to six different cities over two months. “I came back and joined the Masala Library as a head chef,” he said.

He revealed that Chef Prince and he have contrasting cooking philosophies. “While Prince is more inspired by contemporary elements and artwork and prefers precision, I’m drawn to crude authenticity. I want to uncover the deep, rich flavours behind dishes — their stories and traditions,” he explained, adding that the pop-up menu was designed in a postcard format, inspired by his travels. “He and I put a lot of thought into these dishes, squabbling over what should make the cut and testing out different versions,” the chef noted.