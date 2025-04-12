Short (slightly filtered) story of Hyderabad

Last week, I wrote like an activist. This week, we’re going full nostalgia mode — because it’s the cheapest emotion after regret and biryani without raita. Also, with so many new people moving to Hyderabad, maybe someone’s wondering: What’s the story of this city? And we Hyderabadis could use a quick refresher too — just so we can give a better intro than ‘Traffic bad, but food good.’

Once upon a time, there was nothing. Then God created Adam and Eve, the Ramayana happened, followed by the Mahabharata. And just a little after that — between the 12th and 14th century — the Kakatiyas ruled this region. They were the first to build a mud fort on Golconda hill. So technically, the Golconda Fort is the nucleus of Hyderabad.

Today, there’s almost nothing in Hyderabad that reminds you of the Kakatiyas — except Kakatiya Mess, which holds more legacy than their entire dynasty. And I’m not even forcing a pun here — a friend of a friend once saw India’s top rapper Divine eating there. So yeah. Take that, Viral Bhayani.

Then came the Qutb Shahis. They turned that humble mud fort into a proper stone fortress, built the Charminar, and gifted us our favourite name debate: Bhagyanagar or Bhagnagar? Named after a lovely wife or a city of gardens? Who knows. Who cares.

Unless you moved here to join politics, it doesn’t matter.

Also, we like ‘Hyderabad’. Try typing ‘Bhagyanagar’ in your Amazon delivery address and your parcel will reach some uncle in Balanagar who now owns a free tripod. And you’ll be the one going to the Amazon office in Gachibowli for a refund.

Anyway, Golconda Fort was one of the strongest forts in history — never defeated in war. Until one guy just opened the gate after getting bribed by Aurangzeb.