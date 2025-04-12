Toast to Change: Female Bartenders Lead with Spirit and Style

On her Hyderabad visit, Apoorva adds,“This tour is very close to our hearts, especially during Women’s Heritage Month. Kartika and I wanted to bring Indian women into the global bartending conversation. Demitria, with her incredible bar ‘Hats’ in Jakarta, was the perfect collaborator. We kicked off the tour in Delhi, then Pune, and now Hyderabad. It’s been a journey of celebration and representation.”

When asked about challenges, Apoorva reflects,“I’ve heard stories from 10 years ago when women weren’t allowed to be bartenders, and even now in some parts of India it’s restricted. Personally, I’ve been lucky to have a supportive family. Winning the scholarship gave them confidence in my path. I’ve also had great teams and was always vocal about my experiences, which helped me navigate the rough patches.”

Kartika Killanpur echoes similar sentiments, expressing, “Like Apoorva, I had a very supportive family, even though no one in my family was from hospitality. They didn’t fully understand bartending at first but encouraged me anyway. That gave me the confidence to pursue it seriously. Sure, there are stereotypes — we constantly have to prove ourselves — but a good team, a strong community, and friends like these make it all worthwhile. Once you find the right people, gender doesn’t matter anymore. Passion and support take you far.”

Demitria Dana-Paramita, clearly thrilled to be in Hyderabad, shares her fascinating journey. “I studied culinary arts and was supposed to be a pastry chef — I love cold desserts and pastries! Then one day, I entered a beverage competition just for fun and picked up a shaker. Somehow, I kept winning. That led to a job in Malaysia, followed by four years in Singapore, and eventually, I went back to Indonesia, where I opened my own bar — Hats in Jakarta. It’s quirky — it looks like a sorbet shop from the outside, but it’s a full-fledged bar inside.”

On the story behind Hats, she smiles, noting, “We believe people wear different ‘hats’ — personalities or roles. But when you enter Hats, you leave them at the door. It’s a place to be your true self, unwind, and just be.”

Reflecting on family and cultural expectations, Demitria admits,“My decision to become a bartender shocked my parents. Coming from a conservative Indonesian-Chinese background, this path was far from the norm. Initially, bartending was a hobby, but over time, I took it seriously. I joined competitions, built my skills, and slowly gained recognition. Eventually, my parents learned of my success through their friends — and now they even visit my bar! It’s a full-circle moment that makes me really proud.”