A retired officer’s harvest of history

ADILABAD: In the quiet village of Sonala, the retirement from government service for a 70-year-old agriculture extension officer has birthed a different kind of harvest: a trove of ancient coins painstakingly gathered over 30 years. Each piece, sourced from Hyderabad’s markets or Adilabad’s soil, serves as a timestamp of dynasties long gone. His mission? To ensure the whispers of Kanishka’s reign and Alamgir’s rule aren’t lost to time, but instead ignite curiosity in young minds.

The journey of B Muralidhar as a coin collector began three decades ago, sparked by a visit to a coin exhibition in Hyderabad. That single visit sowed the seeds of a lifelong passion — one that led him to amass and preserve more than 100 rare and ancient Indian coins.

Recently, on Ugadi, Muralidhar curated a special coin exhibition at Kalashram in Adilabad, offering the public a rare glimpse into the country’s numismatic heritage. Around 130 coins were displayed, spanning centuries of Indian history and even featuring coins from Japan. The collection captivated visitors, drawing admiration for its depth and diversity.

The exhibition showcased coins from dynasties that ruled India between the 1st century AD and 600 years ago — including relics from the era of Kanishka, the Vishnukundins, Bahmani Sultans and the Mughals. A highlight of the display was a gold coin weighing 11.8 grams, minted during the reign of the 15th Mughal emperor, Azizuddin Alamgir II (1756–1759).