Hanuman Vijaya Yatra peaceful in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Sri Veera Hanuman Vijaya Yatra concluded peacefully on Saturday amid heavy police deployment across the city. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand, along with senior officers, visited various points along the route and oversaw arrangements in coordination with the organisers to ensure the smooth and timely movement of the main procession.

The yatra began from Sri Rama Mandir at Gouliguda around 11.30 am and passed through Narayanaguda before culminating at the Tadbund Hanuman Temple, covering a distance of nearly 12.2 km in the process.

A total of 150 yatras from Hyderabad and 40 from Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates joined the main procession. Processions under Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates started early and merged with the main procession at Gouliguda.

The CP said all yatras were closely monitored through CCTVs and drone surveillance from the Joint Command Control Centre.

17,000 cops deployed

The Hyderabad City Police deployed around 17,000 personnel and additional armed forces to provide security.

Traffic diversions were also put in place at 45 locations to facilitate the yatra and minimise inconvenience to the public.

Anand said elaborate arrangements were made based on past experiences and current conditions. He also noted that the recent Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra had passed off peacefully, with the support of devotees, organisers and citizens. He thanked all stakeholders on behalf of the city police.

This time, arrangements were made in coordination with various government departments, yatra organisers and religious leaders to ensure the peaceful conclusion of the event. As a precautionary measure, police presence was increased around sensitive areas and places of worship. The arrangements were made in consultation with leaders from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other religious organisations, with local DCPs supervising the process to ensure peace throughout the event.