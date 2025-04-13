Karimnagar trio of martial arts masters, in their sixties, inspire with Black Belt Dan 8, decades of training

KARIMNAGAR: With TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud recently earning his Black Belt Dan 7 certificate, karate has suddenly become a hot topic in Telangana. But for three martial arts masters from the erstwhile Karimnagar district, the buzz is nothing new.

For them, discipline, self-defence and fitness have never gone out of fashion — they’ve been living the martial arts life for over four decades.

Meet K Vasanth Kumar, K Mondaiah and S Sampath Kumar — three childhood friends who began their martial arts journey together in 1979. Today, all in their sixties, the trio holds the prestigious Black Belt Dan 8 from Okinawa Martial Arts Academy, a rare feat reportedly achieved by only six people across India. Their high-ranking degrees were conferred by Grand Master S Srinivas on March 30 in Secunderabad.

Far from hanging up their belts, the three continue to shape lives through martial arts. They have trained over 10,000 girls in self-defence, instilling confidence and strength. For them, martial arts is more than a sport — it’s a way of life, a ‘war art’ meant to empower, not harm.

Each of them serves society in their own way. Vasanth trains police personnel in unarmed combat. Mondaiah, a retired Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employee, prepares aspirants for police and military careers.

Sampath, who was a physical education teacher at a government school, has mentored hundreds of students in martial arts, many of whom are now working across the globe. Sampath also teaches yoga, blending ancient wisdom with physical training, and has authored around 50 books on martial arts and wellness.

“Today’s youth need both physical fitness and academic knowledge. That’s why I’m providing martial arts training and writing educational books for them,” Sampath tells TNIE.

Despite their age, the trio remains active in competitions, bagging national gold medals and continuing to lead by example. In a world looking for strength and structure, these masters from Karimnagar stand tall, reminding us that true warriors never retire — they simply evolve.