Telangana government will ensure real estate boom in city: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday announced that the government was committed to the development of the real estate sector. He assured support to builders at the first Annual General Meeting of the Cyberabad Builders Association (CBA) held here on Sunday.
Uttam Kumar said the reports of a slowdown in construction activity were blown out of proportion and the Congress government would ensure a real estate boom in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. “Many of you are anxious about the future. Let me assure you categorically that the state government is completely committed to supporting building and construction activity not only in Hyderabad and Cyberabad but across the state,” Uttam Kumar emphasised.
He added that the government would proactively intervene to resolve any issues faced by builders, be it with government agencies or any other authorities, to ensure smooth operations and exponential business growth. “We want every builder to benefit from the growth of Hyderabad and particularly the Cyberabad region,” he said.
Cyberabad as Silicon Valley of Asia
Highlighting the developmental works like providing infrastructure and drinking water facilities, Uttam Kumar said that Cyberabad would be developed as the Silicon Valley of Asia.
Comparing the Musi River Rejuvenation project to the transformation of iconic rivers like the Thames in London, the Seine in Paris, and the Han River in Seoul, Uttam Kumar noted that once it was completed, the city would be on par with any global city.
He assured the realtors that: “You can look forward to a growing and profitable future. We treat you not just as builders, but as our partners in progress”.
He said that Hyderabad and Cyberabad were at the beginning of a real estate boom. “In a year or two, all the projects undertaken by the builders and CBA will bear fruit. The doors of the government are always open to address any of your concerns,” the minister added.