Telangana government will ensure real estate boom in city: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday announced that the government was committed to the development of the real estate sector. He assured support to builders at the first Annual General Meeting of the Cyberabad Builders Association (CBA) held here on Sunday.

Uttam Kumar said the reports of a slowdown in construction activity were blown out of proportion and the Congress government would ensure a real estate boom in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. “Many of you are anxious about the future. Let me assure you categorically that the state government is completely committed to supporting building and construction activity not only in Hyderabad and Cyberabad but across the state,” Uttam Kumar emphasised.

He added that the government would proactively intervene to resolve any issues faced by builders, be it with government agencies or any other authorities, to ensure smooth operations and exponential business growth. “We want every builder to benefit from the growth of Hyderabad and particularly the Cyberabad region,” he said.