Anumula Babu Rao, the chai master of Hyderabad

Born in a little village in Adilabad district, you’ve had humble beginnings. Can you tell our readers how your childhood was?

I grew up in a small village with just about 50 houses and no school. Though my father wanted me to be educated, he couldn’t afford to send me to school. My uncle, who lived in a village in Maharashtra, supported me until sixth grade, but struggled to continue helping me beyond that.

You see, even today, not everyone can afford education…if you want high-quality education, you need to spend a lot of money.

At the time, I was in Chandrapur, and went to a hostel which provided food to around 100 people at a low cost. Among this lot, they were kind enough to offer free food to five poor people — one of whom was me. I had food, but still needed money, so I worked at a clothing shop. When I needed ₹100 for 10th standard textbooks, my father sold our cow — a major sacrifice. During an emotional conversation, he told me something I’ve never forgotten: ‘When you become an accomplished man, help the poor.’

You first came to Hyderabad in 1975. What did you encounter in this new city and where did it lead you to?

As I grew older, I realised that opportunities back home were sparse, and so, I came to Hyderabad in search of greener pastures. I worked as a salesman at a textile store, sleeping on the store’s verandah at night and using the railway station’s facilities for bathing. Then someone suggested that I work at a hotel, the perks would be free food and a place to stay.

After a stint at a small hotel, I joined the hotel which would one day be the Cafe Niloufer you all know today. Here, I worked as a waiter, manned the counter, and slowly learned the ropes. At one point, the place was running into losses, and the owners asked me, ‘What do we do?’ I simply said, ‘Leave it to me.’ Thereafter, I did everything — made pooris, chai, manned the counter, strategised…you name it. In a year, I had saved their business. They were pleased, and told me they would like to sell it. I said I’d like to buy it!

After my son did his MBA, he joined the business. But often jokingly tells others that it is hard to work with me, as I work for 20 hours and sleep only for four!