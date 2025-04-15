Stars Shine Bright at Teach for Change 2025

It takes immense effort and courage to help someone in need. Even a small contribution can make a significant difference and bring a smile to someone’s face. Teach for Change Foundation has been dedicated to educating underprivileged children, and one of their key initiatives is an annual fundraiser featuring a star-studded fashion show.

This year was no exception, with around 42 celebrities walking the ramp in stunning outfits designed by Swathi Veldandi, who poured her heart into curating each look. Held at Novotel HICC, the event was a grand affair. Rubin Cherian, general manager, Novotel HICC, shares, “We are proud to co-host the Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser 2025. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, we are deeply committed to creating experiences that make a positive impact on our community. This event is a true reflection of our belief that collaboration, creativity, and compassion can come together to drive meaningful change. It is an honour to support a cause that empowers the future of our country through education.” CE caught up with Lakshmi Manchu and other celebrities like Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ram Nitin, Saina Nehwal, and Parupalli Kashyap to talk about the event and its significance.

Lakshmi Manchu: We’ve reached 54,000 students through our literacy fest

Tell us about this year’s fundraiser.

Every year brings something new, and honestly, I don’t know how I pull it off — but 42 actors walked the ramp for me without taking a fee. That, I believe, is historic. This isn’t backed by a corporate giant like Tata or Birla — it’s independently run by me, an actor. I’m truly honoured that some of the biggest names from the industry show up year after year. My friends have seen my journey, and I’m grateful for their continued support.

What makes this fundraiser special?

The work we’ve done is impactful. We’re currently active in over 100 schools in the Yadadri district as well as Gattu Mandal. Southeast Asia, unfortunately, has one of the lowest literacy rates among children, and we’ve taken on the challenge to change that trajectory in the next three years. This year alone, we’ve reached 54,000 students through our literacy fest. Under the Teach for Change umbrella, we consistently engage, empower, and inspire not just students, but entire school ecosystems — teachers, HMs, DEOs, and even local collectors. We’ve set up 354+ smart classrooms and are continually counselling parents on the importance of primary education.

What are you wearing for the show?

I’m wearing Swathi Veldandi. It’s a full-circle moment because she’s been wanting to dress me for years. When she showed me an old WhatsApp message she’d sent, it reminded me how powerful intention can be. Dream big — and it manifests.