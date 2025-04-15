Stars Shine Bright at Teach for Change 2025

It takes immense effort and courage to help someone in need. Even a small contribution can make a significant difference and bring a smile to someone’s face. Teach for Change Foundation has been dedicated to educating underprivileged children, and one of their key initiatives is an annual fundraiser featuring a star-studded fashion show.
This year was no exception, with around 42 celebrities walking the ramp in stunning outfits designed by Swathi Veldandi, who poured her heart into curating each look. Held at Novotel HICC, the event was a grand affair. Rubin Cherian, general manager, Novotel HICC, shares, “We are proud to co-host the Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser 2025. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, we are deeply committed to creating experiences that make a positive impact on our community. This event is a true reflection of our belief that collaboration, creativity, and compassion can come together to drive meaningful change. It is an honour to support a cause that empowers the future of our country through education.” CE caught up with Lakshmi Manchu and other celebrities like Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ram Nitin, Saina Nehwal, and Parupalli Kashyap to talk about the event and its significance.
Lakshmi Manchu: We’ve reached 54,000 students through our literacy fest
Tell us about this year’s fundraiser.
Every year brings something new, and honestly, I don’t know how I pull it off — but 42 actors walked the ramp for me without taking a fee. That, I believe, is historic. This isn’t backed by a corporate giant like Tata or Birla — it’s independently run by me, an actor. I’m truly honoured that some of the biggest names from the industry show up year after year. My friends have seen my journey, and I’m grateful for their continued support.
What makes this fundraiser special?
The work we’ve done is impactful. We’re currently active in over 100 schools in the Yadadri district as well as Gattu Mandal. Southeast Asia, unfortunately, has one of the lowest literacy rates among children, and we’ve taken on the challenge to change that trajectory in the next three years. This year alone, we’ve reached 54,000 students through our literacy fest. Under the Teach for Change umbrella, we consistently engage, empower, and inspire not just students, but entire school ecosystems — teachers, HMs, DEOs, and even local collectors. We’ve set up 354+ smart classrooms and are continually counselling parents on the importance of primary education.
What are you wearing for the show?
I’m wearing Swathi Veldandi. It’s a full-circle moment because she’s been wanting to dress me for years. When she showed me an old WhatsApp message she’d sent, it reminded me how powerful intention can be. Dream big — and it manifests.
Tell us about your bond with your daughter.
Honestly, I can’t even remember what life was like before Rani. Every waking moment is about her — what she wants, how she feels. She’s the most loving, gentle, and kind soul. What really amazes me is her clarity — she just knows what she wants, and I find that inspiring. She’s witty, sarcastic, and keeps me grounded with her humour. After moving to Mumbai, it’s just been the two of us, and our bond has only grown stronger.
She also walked the ramp with you — how did that happen?
Since she was two, she’s been walking the ramp with me. She’s even opened shows alongside me. I brought her to Hyderabad specifically for this. I want her to feel involved, not like her amma is doing something separate. Once she turns 12, I plan to involve her in our work with Teach for Change. One day, she’ll carry this forward.
What keeps you motivated to organise this fundraiser each year?
Honestly, I never planned to do this much. I’m an actor, a producer, and a mother — that’s plenty. But I have to credit my incredible team. I say ‘A’, they deliver ‘Z’. Their relentless hard work and vision inspire me. We started with one school in Bowenpally. Now, we’re in hundreds, directly impacting over three lakh students. We’ve built environments with low seating, carpets, painted walls, smart TVs, and trained teachers — all within government schools. No one else is doing that.
How do you define success?
To me, success is when every child in this country has equal access to education — like children in private schools do. In many developed countries, people move based on public school districts because they’re so good. Why can’t we replicate that here? India has historically been a hub of learning — why have we fallen behind in educating our own children? That’s what I want to change.
What message would you like to share with the public?
Learn about Teach for Change. Contribute your time, money, or even just your interest. If every working individual gave just Rs2,000 a month for five years, we could create a massive, consistent impact. Let’s not wait for the government — we can transform the future of education ourselves.
Any upcoming projects we should look out for?
Yes! I have a national OTT reality show releasing this May — my first foray into reality TV, and I’m a bit nervous no one will recognise me. (laughs) I’m also working on a film with my father, titled Daksha, which will be out soon.
Parupalli Kashyap: It’s such a noble cause, supporting education and schools
I’m really excited to be part of this event once again — it’s my third or fourth time here. It’s such a noble cause, supporting education and schools through Teach for Change. I remember seeing one of the students from the programme walk the ramp last year, and it was such a touching gesture — it really showed the impact this initiative is making. All credit goes to Lakshmi Manchu for bringing this together year after year. I’m also looking forward to reconnecting with all the friends I’ve made over the past few years. This time, we have a new designer on board, and we’re wearing traditional Indian outfits, which adds a fresh touch to the show.
Saina Nehwal: We’re always happy to be there for Lakshmi
I think what Lakshmi Manchu has been doing with Teach for Change over the years is truly a noble cause, and I wholeheartedly congratulate her. What better way to give back to society than through education? We’re wearing Indian outfits, and it’s exciting to try something different. Seeing so many people come together for such a beautiful cause is heartwarming. Supporting Lakshmi in this journey makes me feel proud and happy. This is my second time participating and she always invites us with so much warmth — we’re always happy to be there for her. As a sportsperson, fashion isn’t something I think about much. But nowadays, it’s become important — everyone wants to see you in a new avatar. So I just follow the stylist’s lead, and sometimes, we end up looking pretty stylish!
Anasuya Bharadwaj: Fashion is all about comfort
Teach for Change is an initiative I’ve been following for years. While I couldn’t be part of it every time, I’m truly happy and privileged to finally walk the ramp this year. I’m wearing a saree from Swathi’s beautiful collection — and I must admit, I gave the team a few sleepless nights trying to decide what to wear! In the end, we went with the public’s favourite — everyone voted for the saree. Honestly, I was a little bored of sarees, but this one is just stunning. What I wear really depends on my mood. I do feel comfortable in sarees, especially handloom ones. But on regular days, you’ll often find me in my husband’s long shirts — they’re the most comfortable! For me, fashion is all about comfort.
Ram Nitin: I’d love to keep supporting such meaningful causes
This is my first time being part of a fashion show, so I’m a mix of nervous and excited. I’ve never walked the ramp before, so I’ve been learning from friends — it’s definitely a new experience for me. I had two outfit options — black and silver — and I felt the silver worked better, so that’s what I’m wearing. When it comes to fashion, I usually go for comfort over style, which often gets me into trouble with my stylist! She’s always correcting me, but I’ve never been one to follow trends too closely. Being a part of Teach for Change makes me feel truly proud. It’s the first time I’ve been involved in something like this, and I’m really glad to be here. I’d love to keep supporting such meaningful causes in the future.