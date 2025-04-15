Two sisters found dead in Hyderabad apartment; suspected suicide linked to mental health struggles

On April 13, the deceased women’s sister, Balvuri Sadhana, lodged a complaint with the police. In her statement, she mentioned that their parents had eight children — seven daughters and one son. Two daughters had already passed away, and of the remaining five, three were married. Sadhana is the youngest of the siblings.

According to her, Veena and Meena were unmarried, unemployed, and had been living together in the apartment. She said both had been battling mental illness for a long time. Over the past few months, the sisters had been in regular contact with Sadhana through phone calls, with their last conversation taking place around 10 days ago.

After the calls ceased, Sadhana assumed they were doing fine since they lived together and did not attempt to contact them again. However, on April 13, Kharkhana police reached out to her about a strong stench coming from the flat. She rushed to the scene and found the door locked from the inside. When police broke it open, the sisters were found dead inside, and their bodies were in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause and time of death. The bodies were shifted for postmortem examination.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)