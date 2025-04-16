Changubhala to Prema Velluva: Nutana Mohan’s Voice Continues to Captivate

You lent your voice to the beautiful melody Prema Velluva from HIT 3, which is currently trending. How did it feel to sing this song?

It was magical! Mickey J Meyer sir composed such a soothing, romantic tune — I loved every second of recording it. My portion is the main hook line, and I recorded so many harmonies and layers just for that. The moment we wrapped it up, I knew it would sound absolutely mellifluous. And when it reached millions of hearts... I was overjoyed. Moments like these make everything worth it.

How did your journey in music begin? Was there a turning point when you knew this was your calling?

It all began when I was 12. My mom noticed something special in my voice and made a bold move — she shifted us from Khammam to Hyderabad so I could pursue music. I wasn’t that into it at first, but she believed in me. Just two years later, I took part in Padutha Teeyaga at 15, reached the finals, and won five ‘Best of the Episode’ awards in different genres. That experience was my first taste of real success — it lit a spark in me. From then on, I practiced on my own. Slowly, I began blending my voice into film songs... and here I am today, by the grace of my Krishna Kannayya, my parents, grandparents, and my gurus.