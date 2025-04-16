Debunking Myths About Delivery: Expert Advice on Birth Options

Have you ever noticed a husband waiting outside the labour room? It looks exactly like what the movies show us — his fingers fidget, his eyes stay locked on the closed doors, and every sound from inside makes his heart skip a beat. He paces from one end to the other, glancing at the clock that seems to have slowed just for him. One moment, he’s smiling at the thought of holding his baby. The next moment, he’s biting his nails, worrying if everything’s okay. Well, is everything okay?

The answer to that question lies in rewinding the clock to a few hours — when the doctor entered with a question that would shape the hours ahead: ‘Normal delivery or C-section?’

As expectant parents approach their due date, one of the most critical decisions they face is choosing between a normal vaginal delivery or a cesarean section (C-section). With C-section rates steadily rising, especially in urban areas, understanding the medical context of each option becomes essential, says Dr Prameela Sekhar K, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

Now, most couples arrive with certain expectations or myths. For instance, many believe that C-sections are easy and normal deliveries are difficult — but the truth is, the right choice depends entirely on the situation. Dr SV Lakshmi, senior gynaecologist and obstetrician at CARE Hospitals, shares, “Many women ask me, ‘Should I go for a normal delivery or a C-section?’ It’s a common question, and I understand the confusion. Some families insist on a normal delivery, while others assume a C-section is simpler. But what’s best truly depends on the medical circumstances.”

She elaborates that a normal delivery is the body’s natural way of giving birth. “If the mother and baby are both healthy and the baby is in the right position, we usually attempt a normal delivery. It helps the mother recover faster and is better for future pregnancies,” notes Dr Lakshmi.

However, a C-section may become necessary in cases where risks arise. “It’s a surgical procedure we recommend when the baby isn’t positioned correctly or if the mother has health concerns. In such cases, a C-section can save lives,” Dr Lakshmi emphasises.