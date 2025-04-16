Debunking Myths About Delivery: Expert Advice on Birth Options

Have you ever noticed a husband waiting outside the labour room? It looks exactly like what the movies show us — his fingers fidget, his eyes stay locked on the closed doors, and every sound from inside makes his heart skip a beat. He paces from one end to the other, glancing at the clock that seems to have slowed just for him. One moment, he’s smiling at the thought of holding his baby. The next moment, he’s biting his nails, worrying if everything’s okay. Well, is everything okay?
The answer to that question lies in rewinding the clock to a few hours — when the doctor entered with a question that would shape the hours ahead: ‘Normal delivery or C-section?’
As expectant parents approach their due date, one of the most critical decisions they face is choosing between a normal vaginal delivery or a cesarean section (C-section). With C-section rates steadily rising, especially in urban areas, understanding the medical context of each option becomes essential, says Dr Prameela Sekhar K, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.
Now, most couples arrive with certain expectations or myths. For instance, many believe that C-sections are easy and normal deliveries are difficult — but the truth is, the right choice depends entirely on the situation. Dr SV Lakshmi, senior gynaecologist and obstetrician at CARE Hospitals, shares, “Many women ask me, ‘Should I go for a normal delivery or a C-section?’ It’s a common question, and I understand the confusion. Some families insist on a normal delivery, while others assume a C-section is simpler. But what’s best truly depends on the medical circumstances.”
She elaborates that a normal delivery is the body’s natural way of giving birth. “If the mother and baby are both healthy and the baby is in the right position, we usually attempt a normal delivery. It helps the mother recover faster and is better for future pregnancies,” notes Dr Lakshmi.
However, a C-section may become necessary in cases where risks arise. “It’s a surgical procedure we recommend when the baby isn’t positioned correctly or if the mother has health concerns. In such cases, a C-section can save lives,” Dr Lakshmi emphasises.
Understanding the difference is crucial, adds Dr Prameela, “Some parents choose C-sections thinking they’re less painful or more predictable, while others lean toward natural births without fully understanding the medical implications. Our role as doctors is to assess the situation and guide families toward the safest choice.”
According to Dr Prameela, C-sections are often life-saving in situations such as:
Foetal distress
Prolonged labour
Placenta previa
Breech or transverse baby position
Multiple pregnancies with complications
Previous C-sections or existing maternal health issues
Contrary to common belief, C-sections are not the ‘easy way out’. They are major surgeries involving longer recovery times, higher infection risks, and potential complications in future pregnancies. Dr Prameela stresses that choosing a C-section without a medical need can do more harm than good.
Doctors sometimes face resistance from families when recommending a C-section — even during emergencies. “We never decide based on convenience,” says Dr Lakshmi, adding, “We consider the mother’s health, the baby’s condition, and how labour is progressing. Our priority is always safety.”
To avoid confusion and anxiety, doctors recommend prenatal counselling sessions that educate parents on both delivery options, including associated risks and possible complications. Being informed helps parents make confident decisions and builds trust with their medical team.
Ultimately, the mode of delivery should focus on what’s safest for both mother and baby. While a normal delivery is ideal in many cases, a C-section becomes essential when complications arise. “Don’t let social media or opinions cloud your mind. Every pregnancy is different. Talk to your doctor, ask questions, and trust their advice. What matters most is a safe and healthy delivery — for both you and your baby,” Dr Lakshmi concludes.