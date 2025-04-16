Embracing the unique: Managing Asperger's Syndrome

Remember Taare Zameen Par? The 2007 masterpiece that tugged at our hearts and opened our eyes? We followed seven-year-old Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary) as he struggled with dyslexia — until his teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan), finally understood him and helped him thrive.
Though dyslexia differs from autism spectrum disorders, individuals on the spectrum often face equally overwhelming daily challenges — and those with Asperger’s Syndrome, which is on the spectrum, are no exception. City-based experts explain the syndrome, its causes, and how to manage it in order for those with Asperger’s to live their best lives.
What is Asperger’s Syndrome?
“Asperger’s Syndrome is one of the autism spectrum disorders. Now, we must understand that the spectrum is wide and can include those with intellectual disabilities as well as high-functioning individuals, who demonstrate a high level of independence and self-sufficiency in their daily lives,” explained Dr Madhuri Khilari, consultant senior neurologist and epileptologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.
Dr Shripuja Siddamsetty, consultant clinical psychologist and founder of Calm Mind Wellness & Clinic/Barefoot Learning Experience, added that Asperger’s Syndrome is recognised as a specific type of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). “It overlaps with other conditions, particularly ADHD, and to a lesser extent, with schizophrenia, mood disorders, and personality disorders. It’s important to note that while there is an overlap in symptoms and potential genetic factors, these conditions also have distinct characteristics,” she stated.
According to Dr Madhuri, in those with Asperger’s or any of the autism spectrum disorders, there are mutations in multiple genes, including MeCP2, CDKL5, TSC1, TSC2, ADNP, ANK2, ARID1B, ASH1L, CHD2, CHD8, CTNND2, DYRK1A, and GRIN2.
Recognise the signs
“Those with Asperger’s have difficulties with social interaction, eye contact, expressing themselves, and adjusting to a change in routine,” pointed out Dr Madhuri, adding that like autism, Asperger’s is something that an individual has throughout life. “Sometimes, when an individual doesn’t show clear symptoms, their families are unaware or just brush it off. But diagnosing this is absolutely essential to empower an individual with Asperger’s to receive the help they need to lead their best life,” she underscored. The neurologist listed a few more symptoms:
Repetitive habits: For e.g, they can keep clapping their hands.
Speech might be repetitive or delayed.
Highly particular about food and how it is cooked.
Can have exceptional arithmetic or creative abilities.
Difficulty in perceiving emotions or understanding social cues.
Managing Asperger’s
Dr Shripuja emphasised that individuals with Asperger’s benefit significantly from tailored therapies. “Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) helps manage anxiety and rigid thought patterns, while social skills training addresses communication nuances, teaching them pragmatic language use, helping them understand non-verbal cues like facial expressions and body language, and fostering reciprocal conversations. Speech and language therapy can refine articulation and intonation, making communication clearer. Occupational therapy assists with sensory sensitivities and motor coordination,” she said, adding that to spark interest in activities, some therapists include a reward system for positive reinforcement.
The psychologist stated that children with Asperger’s are often targets of bullying, cyberbullying, verbal harassment, and social exclusion. "It’s important to teach them how to communicate assertively, recognise bullying behaviours, and use clear reporting channels at school. Educating peers and promoting supportive bystander behaviour can help build a more inclusive atmosphere. Parents and educators should work together to create a safety plan, while reinforcing the message that their unique qualities are meaningful and should be respected," she advised.
Dr Madhuri leaves us with an important parting thought: “To parents of children with Asperger’s, I would like to say that it isn’t a disorder — your child just thinks differently and has his/her unique talents. But as a society, we need to address the roadblocks they may face, and that can only come with raising awareness at all levels. Parents, with good therapy and hard work, your child can live an independent life.”