Embracing the unique: Managing Asperger's Syndrome

Remember Taare Zameen Par? The 2007 masterpiece that tugged at our hearts and opened our eyes? We followed seven-year-old Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary) as he struggled with dyslexia — until his teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan), finally understood him and helped him thrive.

Though dyslexia differs from autism spectrum disorders, individuals on the spectrum often face equally overwhelming daily challenges — and those with Asperger’s Syndrome, which is on the spectrum, are no exception. City-based experts explain the syndrome, its causes, and how to manage it in order for those with Asperger’s to live their best lives.

What is Asperger’s Syndrome?

“Asperger’s Syndrome is one of the autism spectrum disorders. Now, we must understand that the spectrum is wide and can include those with intellectual disabilities as well as high-functioning individuals, who demonstrate a high level of independence and self-sufficiency in their daily lives,” explained Dr Madhuri Khilari, consultant senior neurologist and epileptologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.

Dr Shripuja Siddamsetty, consultant clinical psychologist and founder of Calm Mind Wellness & Clinic/Barefoot Learning Experience, added that Asperger’s Syndrome is recognised as a specific type of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). “It overlaps with other conditions, particularly ADHD, and to a lesser extent, with schizophrenia, mood disorders, and personality disorders. It’s important to note that while there is an overlap in symptoms and potential genetic factors, these conditions also have distinct characteristics,” she stated.

According to Dr Madhuri, in those with Asperger’s or any of the autism spectrum disorders, there are mutations in multiple genes, including MeCP2, CDKL5, TSC1, TSC2, ADNP, ANK2, ARID1B, ASH1L, CHD2, CHD8, CTNND2, DYRK1A, and GRIN2.