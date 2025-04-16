Hyderabad pub hires women to boost sales; 17 arrested

HYDERABAD: Chaitanyapuri police on Monday night raided Wild Hearts Pub in Saroornagar and arrested 17 persons for allegedly engaging in illegal activities. A total of 19 persons have been booked in the case.

According to the police, some women were being engaged by the pub management to entice male customers into consuming more liquor to inflate the bills. Police found women performers engaging in lewd acts with patrons.

On questioning DJ operator Mohammad Azmath Khan, it was revealed that pub owner Ramu and bar counter staffer Santosh were behind the scheme to attract more customers and earn easy money by violating norms. Both Ramu and Santosh are absconding.

A case has been registered under Sections 296, 292, 223 and 143 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 36 of the Telangana Excise Act.