Man kills elderly woman, dances near body in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 75-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a youth over a minor dispute at Krishna Nagar under the Kushaiguda police station limits. While the incident took place on April 11, it came to light only on April 14.

According to sources, the accused, Krishnapal Singh, who worked at a hardware shop located on the ground floor of the victim’s house, allegedly killed the victim, Kamala Chowdary, following frequent quarrels over trivial matters. After committing the crime, Singh is said to have danced near the victim’s body, recorded a video on his phone and shared it with others.

Rachakonda police told TNIE that no arrest had been made so far in the case.

Kamala, originally from Rajasthan, had migrated to Hyderabad 30 years ago with her family for business. She lived alone on the first floor of her house, while the ground floor was rented out to a hardware store owner.

Her brother, Sajjan Prakash Chowdary, said he was alerted by the police about her death and rushed to the house with other relatives. They found her body hanging from the ceiling with a saree wrapped tightly around her neck. The body was in a state of decomposition when discovered.