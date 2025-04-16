Pallavi Jain: Uplift women, uplift nation

Every single day, women across the world make great strides in the professional spheres — they do so with grit, passion, and fire in their bellies. And YFLO (Young FICCI Ladies Organisation) has been a great local platform for young women who strive to put their best foot forward. This year, the dynamic Pallavi Jain has been entrusted with steering the YFLO ship, and she looks forward to doing so with care and perfection. In an insightful conversation, Pallavi tells CE about her journey, her perspectives on empowerment, and more.
Excerpts
How does it feel to be the chairperson of YFLO?
I am truly honoured, not just to be the 20th incoming chairperson of YFLO, but to be a part of this wonderful organisation. My vision for this year is knowledge and power. I believe that as long as we continue to learn, we continue to grow. When you are learning or educating a woman, you are educating a family and a community.
Can you take us through your journey since you joined the organisation?
I joined YFLO in 2018 as a committee member for media. Being from Kolkata and having studied in the UK, Hyderabad was completely new to me. YFLO became a space where I could connect with like-minded women who, like me, were looking for interaction, learning, and growth. Over the years, I’ve served in various roles — joint treasurer, secretary, joint secretary, and vice chairperson — and now, I have become chairperson.
Can you share a few experiences at YFLO with us?
Over the years, each YFLO chairperson has brought something different to the table during their term, be it Shilpa Datla or Apurva Jain, who took up the role of chairperson during COVID, when the entire programme was digitised. We were still able to network and connect even when we weren’t allowed to step out. Similarly, another past chairperson, Deepthi Reddy, who stood for empowerment and unity, unveiled a ‘Statue of Empowerment and Glory’ in Gachibowli. Sonali Modi shattered stereotypes by inviting transgender individuals as speakers, and then came Arthi Shah, who brought in digital influencers like Malini Agarwal. Ridhi Jain also did brilliant work last year. Personally, I took part in a TEDx workshop on public speaking, and that experience helped shape my ability to lead this organisation.
What kind of workshops and guests can we see this year?
Crowd-pullers and motivational speakers are important because storytelling is a powerful tool. As we move into an AI-driven world, we must ask: how can we use AI to build startups and leverage AI tools effectively? Hiring professionals to create presentations or pitch ideas is becoming increasingly expensive, so it is important to be independent in the digital space. This is something we will focus on. In our first quarter, we’re focusing on several key initiatives. One is a plantation drive with a mission to fight against climate change. We’re also launching school programmes to encourage young girls to explore diverse career paths, including fields like cybersecurity. Additionally, we’re organising a sound healing session for visually impaired children.
What does women empowerment mean to you?
For me, women’s empowerment is a cornerstone of growth for any society. While men are empowered and doing a brilliant job, women are often multitasking — balancing both family and career. When we empower women, we uplift entire communities, and ultimately, the nation. This vision strongly aligns with the PM’s message of Viksit Bharat.
What keeps you motivated every day?
I’m a mother of two, one of whom is a daughter, and my greatest motivation comes from the responsibility of raising strong, confident children. It’s important to lead by example. I come from a lineage of strong women, and my mother has been a huge inspiration. She’s incredibly supportive and always stands by me. As part of my daily routine, I practice kickboxing. I believe physical fitness — whether it’s weight training or any other form of exercise — is essential for a refreshed and focused mind. Just as we prioritise physical well-being, I also feel strongly about the importance of having work experience.
How important is it for a woman to be financially independent?
I cannot stress enough how important it is. A financially independent woman is the pillar of society. Being financially independent is crucial to achieve your goals and success.