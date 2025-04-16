Pallavi Jain: Uplift women, uplift nation

How does it feel to be the chairperson of YFLO?

I am truly honoured, not just to be the 20th incoming chairperson of YFLO, but to be a part of this wonderful organisation. My vision for this year is knowledge and power. I believe that as long as we continue to learn, we continue to grow. When you are learning or educating a woman, you are educating a family and a community.

Can you take us through your journey since you joined the organisation?

I joined YFLO in 2018 as a committee member for media. Being from Kolkata and having studied in the UK, Hyderabad was completely new to me. YFLO became a space where I could connect with like-minded women who, like me, were looking for interaction, learning, and growth. Over the years, I’ve served in various roles — joint treasurer, secretary, joint secretary, and vice chairperson — and now, I have become chairperson.