Ratna Pathak Shah: Empathy shapes an actor

You’ve portrayed a wide range of characters, from strong-willed women to comedic roles. How do you approach preparing for such diverse characters?

I read the script many times. I believe that most of what an actor needs to understand a role is already in the script — if it’s a good one. It’s almost like being a detective: you find clues scattered throughout the script that reveal what your character is thinking, feeling, and how they behave. It gives you insight into their story, their situation, their past, and even a glimpse of what their future might look like.

Then there’s your own imagination and observation. An actor’s work isn’t confined to a single project — each role is a culmination of everything you’ve learned and absorbed throughout your life. The script is, of course, the focal point, but so many other elements come into play. All of who you are — emotionally and intellectually — becomes part of the process. And that’s what makes it so fascinating.

What are three qualities of a good actor?

Empathy, imagination, and a willingness to commit to what the character may have experienced — while connecting it to what you’ve known in your own life — are essential.

It’s also important to have control over your body and voice — these are the two primary tools you use to communicate. Your body should be expressive, flexible, and strong. But it doesn’t need to be beautiful in the conventional sense. An expressive body is always beautiful because you are not just looking at the body but you are able to see what is beyond that. That, to me, is where true beauty lies. The same goes for the voice. It’s an incredibly powerful instrument for conveying emotions and ideas. That’s why speech must be clear and precise.