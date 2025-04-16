When Your Gut Turns into a Brewery: Understanding ABS

Imagine feeling drunk after a meal — without touching a single drop of alcohol. It may sound unbelievable, but for people living with Auto-Brewery Syndrome (ABS), also known as gut fermentation syndrome, this isn’t fiction. It’s a rare, disorienting, and life-altering condition. Experts break down what ABS really is and how to manage it.

“Auto-Brewery Syndrome (ABS) is a rare condition in which the body produces ethanol internally due to the fermentation of ingested carbohydrates by certain fungi or bacteria in the gut,” explains Dr Naveen Polavarapu, senior consultant gastroenterologist, liver specialist, and advanced therapeutic endoscopist at Yashoda Hospitals. He adds, “This endogenous ethanol production can lead to elevated blood alcohol levels, causing symptoms of intoxication — even in the absence of alcohol consumption.”

ABS is often triggered by an imbalance in the gut microbiome. “The condition is typically caused by an overgrowth of yeast, such as Candida albicans and Saccharomyces cerevisiae, or specific gut bacteria. These microbes ferment sugars and starches from food, producing ethanol in the process,” Dr Naveen elaborates.

The symptoms can be as baffling as they are concerning. “Individuals may experience slurred speech, dizziness, impaired coordination, and hangover-like effects — all without having consumed alcohol,” he says. A key indicator is an elevated blood alcohol concentration (BAC) despite abstinence.

Diet plays a crucial role in both triggering and managing ABS. “Foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates provide fermentable substrates for gut microbes, exacerbating the condition,” notes Dr Sugra Fathima, consultant dietitian and nutritionist at Olive Hospital, adding, “This includes items like bread, pasta, sweets, and sugary drinks. Natural sugars in fruit can generally be included in moderation, but individual responses vary, so it’s best to consult a doctor.”

Diagnosing ABS isn’t always straightforward. “Physicians use a combination of tests, including blood or breath alcohol assessments after carbohydrate consumption — but without alcohol intake,” explains Dr Naveen, adding, “Stool analysis can reveal microbial overgrowth, and a glucose challenge test may confirm ethanol production.”