33-year-old falls to death from Water Board office tank in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 33-year-old man died after allegedly falling from a water tank while trying to pluck mangoes in Navodaya Colony near Gudimalkapur on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased, Kishore, a resident of Kachiguda, had accompanied a relative who works at the HMWSSB office. He reportedly climbed the water tank using a ladder to reach mangoes on a nearby tree, but slipped and fell. Kishore sustained a fatal head injury and died on the spot. A case has been registered, and police are investigating.