Nandini Gupta: I can represent the spirit and essence of India to the world

Have you always dreamt of being Miss World?

Oh yes! My dream began when I was just 10 years old. I was watching Devdas on TV and saw Aishwarya. I asked my mother, ‘Who is she?’ She told me, ‘She’s Miss World, Nannu’.(That’s what she calls me). Then I asked, ‘How do you become Miss World, Mumma?’ She explained, ‘You represent your state, and from there, you go on to represent India at Miss World’. And I just said, ‘I want to do that’. That moment planted the seed. At first, I thought pageantry was just about standing in a gown with perfect hair and makeup. But with time, I realised it’s so much more — it’s about how you carry yourself, how you carry others with grace, and how your purpose defines your beauty. One thing I’ve learned is that having a beautiful face isn’t enough — you need to have a beautiful purpose. That purpose defines strength. And today, I take immense pride in representing the strength of every Indian citizen on the Miss World stage.

Tell us about your journey to becoming Miss India and your preparations for Miss World.

The preparation is intense — every day I’m working hard, ticking off goals and deadlines. It’s been a transformative experience. Looking back at my 19-year-old self and comparing it to who I am now at 21, I feel like I’ve gone through a 360-degree transformation. From the way I speak and think, to how I sit and carry myself — everything has evolved. Earlier, I used to think like a girl. Today, I think like a woman. And with that growth, I believe I can beautifully represent the spirit and essence of India to the world.