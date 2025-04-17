Policymaking not just paperwork, it’s people’s work: Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

HYDERABAD: The Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP), a constituent institution of GITAM (Deemed to be University), held its third graduation ceremony on Wednesday at the Hyderabad campus.

A total of 30 students from the Class of 2025 were conferred with their Master’s degrees in Public Policy. Outstanding academic performers were recognised at the event. Oaishik Bhattacharya received the President’s Gold Medal for securing the top rank in the programme. Cherukuri Sree Harsha was awarded the Yanamandra Mallikarjuna Rao Gold Medal, while Rohit Singh Gautam received the Dean’s Gold Medal for the Best Capstone Project.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, who was the chief guest, congratulated the graduates and commended their perseverance through a rigorous academic journey.

“Today is a moment of immense pride — not just for the students, but for all of us who are part of Kautilya’s journey. As you step into the real world, carry with you the knowledge, values and purpose to create meaningful change in society,” he said.

He stressed the importance of staying grounded in grassroots realities. “Policymaking is not just paperwork; it is people’s work. Behind every dataset, draft and decision, there are lives and communities that matter. Always centre the human aspect of policy,” he remarked.

Urging graduates to embrace diverse perspectives, he said: “Be inclusive in your approach. Stay disciplined, adaptable and resilient. Challenges will come, but with focus, patience and belief in your abilities, you can lead change.”