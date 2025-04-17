Scattered rains continue in Telangana, yellow alert for thunderstorms

HYDERABAD: The state experienced scattered rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist throughout the coming week.

According to the IMD, a trough extends from a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan to the Gulf of Mannar across East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of this, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely to continue across the state for the next six days.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the next three days, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) at isolated locations in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Hanamkonda, and Nagarkurnool.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2–3°C over the next three days. On Wednesday, Nizamabad recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43°C, while Hyderabad’s Malakpet area registered 39.6°C.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will witness partly cloudy skies with hazy conditions likely during the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 38°C and 24°C respectively.