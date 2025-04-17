Telangana government doctors seek promotions, policy changes in Health department

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government Doctors Association on Wednesday urged the state health department to urgently address their long-standing demands concerning doctors working under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The association submitted a memorandum to Health Secretary Christina Z Chonghtu, with the key demand being the conversion of the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) into a Directorate of Secondary Health Service.

The association also called for the transfer of professors and associate professors from peripheral medical colleges to fill existing vacancies at city-based institutions like Osmania and Gandhi Medical Colleges. They also sought the sanction of a peripheral medical college allowance and amendments to GO 142.

Emphasising the need for systemic improvements, the association demanded time-bound promotions within the Director of Health cadre and the completion of all pending promotions across the three departments: the DME , TVVP, and DoPH.

Additionally, they urged the withdrawal of the ongoing recruitment process for professor-level posts. They argued that approximately 220 associate professors could be promoted in May if the panel year is relaxed, while another 350 could be promoted by August upon completing seven years of service as assistant professors.