TGSRTC to be integrated into Mee Ticket app from May

HYDERABAD: Beginning May 2025, the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will be integrated into the Mee Ticket mobile app, allowing users to digitally book bus tickets and passes. Popular tourist attractions such as Salar Jung Museum and Golconda Fort are also set to be added soon.

Launched on January 9, by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, the Mee Ticket app has quickly gained momentum as a digital gateway to public services in Telangana. In just two months since its launch, the app has recorded over 25,000 digital bookings and generated ticket sales worth Rs 65 lakh.

A flagship digital initiative of the Department of Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E), the app underscores Telangana’s commitment to digital innovation and citizen-centric governance.

With over 21,000 downloads on Android and iOS platforms and an average rating of 4.0+, Mee Ticket offers a simple, secure and seamless experience for booking tickets to a variety of services, including Metro rail, parks, temples and tourist destinations