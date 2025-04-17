With its revolutionary robo-tech, Anvi Robotics dives into danger zones

Excerpts

Anvi made headlines during the recent SLBC tunnel rescue operation — can you walk us through that mission? What role did your robots play and what challenges came up?

Well, for Anvi, the SLBC tunnel rescue operation created a flood of mixed emotions. This was one of the most catastrophic tunnel accidents in recent times, and in terms of rescue complexity, it was among the most daunting. When we arrived on-site and assessed the situation, we knew the road ahead wouldn’t be easy. We weren’t sure how far we could push the limits, but we decided to give it everything we had.

Working alongside the NDRF, SDRF, the Indian Army, and the Government of Telangana, our young team of engineers gave their all — day and night. The biggest challenge was time. Disasters demand a war-footing response, but building technology typically takes the opposite route — slow, methodical, deliberate. So we had to understand fast, act fast, and build even faster.

Our robots, built using rapidly available materials, were primarily focused on sludge removal — both hard and soft — inside the tunnel. We also deployed a custom communication system to connect the tunnel interior with our master robot outside. Our AI engines scanned the tunnel’s perimeter, identifying hazards in real time.