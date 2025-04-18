Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The city was ambushed with heavy rains and thunderstorms in the evening hours, leading to deluge, traffic jams, forcing people to switch from sun coats to raincoats on Friday.

What started as a light wind rain turned into severe downpour and thunderstorm, making it difficult for people to drive, forcing commuters to take refuge under flyovers and metro bridges.

Street vendors were also forced to close their businesses as the rains intensified.

Two-wheelers and auto rickshaws struggled to wade through heavily waterlogged roads even as the rains affected the visibility.

The downpour continued for more than two hours, flooding several roads and colonies across the cities.

Areas such as Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Raidurgam, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Film Nagar, Nanal Nagar, Langer Houz, Golconda, old city areas, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Tank Bund, RAj Bhavan Road, Lakdi Ka Pul, Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Begumpet, Prakash Nagar, Secretariat road, SD Road, Mettuguda, Uppal, Secunderabad, Rani Gunj, Nampally, Koti, Abids, Moazzam Jahi Market, Afzal Gunj and other areas experienced severe water-logging, obstructing the commute on the way.