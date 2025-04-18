Hyderabad to develop Knowledge City on 450 acres in Puppalaguda, creating 5 lakh jobs

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to set up a Knowledge City at Puppalaguda in Hyderabad on 450 acres in the first phase.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy held a meeting with officials at the Secretariat.

Officials informed the ministers that 200 acres of land was previously allocated to various cooperative societies for MLAs, MPs, IAS officers, revenue officers and special police and this was cancelled by the Supreme Court. They also said an additional 250 acres adjacent to this land was available with TGIIC, bringing the total available to 450 acres. They stated that the project was expected to generate employment for five lakh people.

The ministers instructed officials to begin the development of the Knowledge City on this land in the first phase.

Vikramarka said, “In undivided Andhra Pradesh, then chief minister N Janardhan Reddy laid the foundation of Hi-Tech City. Subsequently, the Financial District was developed. These measures positioned Hyderabad as a key partner in the IT sector. Now the government is working to advance in AI technology.”