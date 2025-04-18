Hygiene violations found at juice centres in Hyderabad; several outlets to be shut down

HYDERABAD: A task force team of the Commissioner of Food Safety (CFS) inspected several juice centres in Ameerpet on Wednesday and discovered serious hygiene violations and safety lapses.

At Bombay Juice, officials found rotten fruits and vegetables stored in a rusty, unhygienic refrigerator. The FSSAI licence was not prominently displayed, and there were no pest control records, medical certificates or water reports. Some food articles were unlabelled, food handlers were chewing tobacco, and were not wearing aprons or gloves. The exhaust fan was greasy, and the dustbins were open, the officials found.

At KGN Juice Centre, opposite the Government General Hospital, the outlet was being run without a valid licence and will be shut down under the FSS Act, 2006. The refrigerator was filthy, houseflies were present, and spoiled fruit salad was found. Unlabelled food items were recovered and the premises were found to be unhygienic.

At Natural Flavours, Tirumala Towers, the FBO had no licence and will be closed as per the FSS Act, 2006. There were no pest control or medical records, and expired syrups were found along with unlabelled soda bottles.